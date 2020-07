Migrant rescues in Arizona desert exceed 2019 total despite COVID-19 pandemic

PHOENIX – The number of migrants rescued by U.S. border agents so far this year in Arizona's desert wilderness has already surpassed the total for 2019, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials.

Rescues spiked despite restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border during the COVID-19 pandemic and with three of the hottest months remaining in the fiscal year.

The number of migrant rescues in Arizona goes up seasonally starting around March, when temperatures along the desert border begin to reach triple digits and remain that way until about September.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for southern Arizona until Monday. Temperatures along the border are forecast to reach up to 121 degrees in Yuma County and up to 118 degrees in western Pima County, leaving border agents on high alert.

"Many times they (migrants) don't carry enough water to survive the journey, so they're wandering through the desert because of how large it is, and they may not necessarily know where to go, or they get lost," said Agent Jose Garibay, the spokesman for Border Patrol's Yuma Sector. "They could be wandering the desert for days."

"Not only are they lost in 118-, 120-degree weather, but now the agents themselves are having to go out there and look for these individuals as well, so ... it's also dangerous for the agents that are working out there as well," he added.

Border Patrol reported that agents in Arizona have rescued at least 1,054 people so far this fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30. But the majority of rescues take place during the warmer months.

In comparison, agents tallied 1,006 rescues in Arizona last year.

This year's spike corresponds to an overall increase in migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border since March. That's when the U.S. government began implementing a series of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including immediately expelling most apprehended migrants back to Mexico.

Border enforcement statistics published Thursday showed that agents apprehended 30,300 migrants, mostly single adults along the U.S.-Mexico border in June. They turned back nearly 90 percent.

Apprehensions have climbed after bottoming out in April, the first full month with the border restrictions in place because of the new coronavirus, according to the data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes the Border Patrol.

Rescues concentrated in Pima County

The number of migrants processed along Arizona's border with Mexico also have been rising over the past three months. Apprehensions rose 47 percent from May to 5,604 in June, according to CBP's numbers.

"Primarily, the person we're rescuing is the adult male. We're seeing folks from Mexico as well as Central America, " said Agent Daniel Hernandez, the spokesman for Border Patrol's Tucson Sector. "We passed last year's number in June, so we're roughly around 980."

Enforcement of Arizona's 372-mile-long border with Mexico is split between two Border Patrol sectors. The Tucson Sector covers the eastern two thirds and accounts for the overwhelming majority of migrant rescues. The Yuma Sector covers the remaining third to the west.

While rescues are up along the entire Arizona border, a large number of them are concentrated in the West Desert, the name border agents use to describe a vast area in western Pima County that includes some of the driest, hottest and most remote areas in the state.

Each year during the warmer months, the Tucson Sector surges staff and resources to this part of the border in anticipation of a spike in calls. They have 34 rescue beacons spread throughout the area that migrants can activate when in distress.

The Yuma Sector records fewer rescues each year, but agents have noticed a significant increase in the past three months.

They've carried out 80 rescues so far this year. By this point in 2019, agents had recorded 64. Most of the rescues in the Yuma Sector are concentrated along the remote, eastern portions of the sector, adjoining the West Desert.