Migrant Surge: Volunteers Say Resources Are Running Out Along US-Mexico Border

On Tuesday, volunteers were seen helping the migrants get on a bus headed to the Casa Alitas Welcome Center, 2225 E. Ajo Wy., Tucson, Ariz., 85713. The bus driver with Mountain View told KGUN 9 there are about nine to 10 of those buses making the trip on a daily basis. Santa Cruz County Emergency Management Director Sobeira Castro shared, "We started the operation off on September 13 with 50 people per day. And now yesterday was the highest day we had. We received 607 migrants." https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/santa-cruz-county-news/migrant-surge-how-volunteers-are-helping-those-along-the-us-mexico

