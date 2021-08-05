Migrant van crash kills at least 10 in Texas

Officials said 30 people were onboard when it hit a metal pole and stop sign near the Mexican border

At least 10 people have been killed and 20 injured after the van they were travelling in crashed in Texas.

US authorities said the vehicle was driving at high speed when it tried to veer off a highway and hit a metal pole and stop sign in the city of Encino.

A Texas state official said 30 people were onboard, but the van had only been designed to carry 15 passengers.

It is believed that some of the passengers were undocumented migrants who had crossed the border from Mexico.

The driver and nine passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The remainder of the group were sent to local medical facilities.

Authorities said the identities of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

In March, 13 migrants died during a similar incident in southern California, after their vehicle collided with a truck. In the aftermath, federal prosecutors charged a 47-year-old US resident for transporting unauthorized individuals into the country.

