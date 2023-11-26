Migrants charged with burglary at Oak Brook Macy's, prosecutors say

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Charges have been filed against two migrants from Venezuela after the men allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's in west suburban Oak Brook on Saturday.

Lenguieyer Guevara-Muro, 27, and Jinder Moises Angulo-Aparicio, 20, appeared in court Sunday morning on felony charges of burglary and retail theft, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

About 12:43 p.m., prosecutors said Guevara-Muro and Angulo-Aparicio walked into the Macy's store, located at 1 Oakbrook Center, and put approximately $770 worth of clothing into a foil-lined bag.

Store security approached Guevara-Muro after he left the store without paying for the merchandise, but he continued to walk away, according to prosecutors. An Oak Brook police officer who was on patrol in the area also asked Guevara-Muro to stop but he still refused.

[L-R] Lenguieyer Guevara-Muro, 27, and Jinder Moises Angulo-Aparicio, 20. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

After a brief struggle with the officer, Guevara-Muro was taken to the ground and handcuffed, prosecutors said. Angulo-Aparicio left the store a short time later and was also arrested.

Angulo-Aparicio was released and is expected to appear in court again on Dec. 18 for arraignment. As a condition of his release, Angulo-Aparicio is not allowed to enter the Oak Brook Macy’s store, the statement said.

The next court date for Guevara-Muro is scheduled for Dec. 11 and he remains in custody.

The alleged burglary was the second involving migrants in DuPage County in as many days, according to State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

"For the second day in a row, my office has filed charges against individuals from Venezuela accused of stealing merchandise from a retail store," Berlin said in a statement.

On Black Friday, three Venezuelan migrants were arrested after they allegedly stole goods from a Kohl's store in Elmhurst, prosecutors said.