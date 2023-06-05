Migrants demanding plush hotels are taking the taxpayer for fools

A view of the scene outside the Comfort Inn hotel on Belgrave Road in Pimlico

The migration scandal never ends. Asylum seekers are staying in hotels at huge expense. Benefits Britain is still out of control. Taxpayers are being taken for a ride and they can’t shoulder the double burden for much longer.

Last week I had a chat with a young asylum seeker being put up in a family size hotel room in Pimlico. These rooms start at around £2,000 per week. He’s been in the UK for 2 years.

It’s not just that the British taxpayer is footing the bill, or that many British families could never afford £2,000 a week for a hotel. It’s worse. Our generosity isn’t even good enough now. Asylum seekers are actually complaining.

Yes, you read that correctly. Along with his friends, this asylum seeker was outside his hotel because it wasn’t good enough. The rooms were too small. The bathroom was too small. The Wifi wasn’t good enough.

We just can’t go on like this. The hotel bill for migrants is costing us some £6 million every day. The use of hotels for asylum seekers has doubled in the last year alone. It is an utter disgrace. It is British taxpayers who should be complaining. This failed Tory government has hit us with a huge double whammy. At the same time as their failure to protect our borders is racking up a huge bill for hotels, they’ve allowed benefits Britain to grow totally out of control.

The number of people on out-of-work benefits is at 5.2 million, with a record high of 2.5 million out of work on long term sick pay. The Centre for Social Justice believes that some 3.7 million of those on benefits have no obligation to even consider work. Yet there are still some 1 million job vacancies open.

This something for nothing culture has to stop.

So many families are working hard to make ends meet. They are crushed by the cost of living and an ever-growing tax burden. Child care costs. Huge pressure on public services and low pay. Nor is that a surprise. The Tories opened our borders after Brexit. One of Boris Johnson’s first steps was to cut salary thresholds for foreign workers. That meant immigrants could stay here on salaries that seemed to undercut the wages of British workers.

The government has simply replaced British workers with overseas labour. Yet they know the damage this does. Long term unemployment and dependency destroys people and communities around the country.

But there is an even greater price to pay for an immigration system that passed the breaking point long ago: the threat to public safety. In the first 4 months of this year alone 80 Albanian migrants have been jailed, some for deeply serious crimes. Even the National Crime Agency admits that a “significant number” of Albanian Channel migrants come to the UK to work in the “grey” market or for organised criminal drug gangs.

I warned about this last year. But the government didn’t listen. So yet again law abiding British people are paying the price – this time, in lives lost and destroyed by violent criminals who shouldn’t even be here.

It simply doesn’t have to be like this. The Government could reform the welfare system, which the Conservative party promised to do when they came to power 13 years ago. It could enforce a proper Australian-style points system to control immigration. It could leave the European Convention on Human Rights. It could even announce a moratorium on all immigration until they get a grip on the chaos.

Rishi Sunak and the Tories have failed in almost every duty of government. They have lost control of our borders. They have lost control of state spending. They have broken our welfare system. They have not kept the British people safe. The general election isn’t much more than a year away and we will neither forgive nor forget.

