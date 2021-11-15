Migrants who fled Middle East for Belarus now showing up in Germany

European Union officials say Belarus has been funneling refugees from the Middle East into Europe, which they see as retaliation for sanctions punishing Belarus' president after a contested election. CBS News' Anna Noryskiewicz reports from Berlin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories