Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue DeSantis in federal court. What the lawsuit says

Venezuelan immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week — after getting false promises of jobs, housing and other resources, according to the individuals — have filed a lawsuite against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his associates, according to court records.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston alleges that DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue engaged in "a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting [the migrants] for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests."

Alianza Americas, Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe and Jesus Doe filed the suit on behalf of themselves and others “similarly situated,” the document read. They seek punitive and compensatory damages.

The suit claims that the defendants made false promises about jobs, housing, educational opportunities and other assistance if plaintiffs and class members were willing to board the airplanes.

Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe and Jesus Doe are from Venezuela. They were induced to board planes in Texas for Martha’s Vineyard, the court document reads.

Defendant Doe refers to the woman known only as “Perla,” who targeted the migrants in San Antonio and persuaded them to take the flight to Martha’s Vineyard.

Tracking the DeSantis aid: Latino civil rights group offers $5K reward to find woman who 'baited' migrants to Vineyard

Migrants speak out while on Vineyard: Venezuelan migrants share their stories before leaving Martha's Vineyard. What they said

The three Doe defendants allege that Perla and as many as four other people, who were unnamed, told them they wanted to help the migrants. Perla asked to see their immigration papers and "if they fit the bill" the migrants were taken to a hotel where they were sequestered until there were enough people the fill the planes, the lawsuit claims.

Perla asked Jesus Doe and others to sign a document in order to receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card. The document was not completely translated into Spanish. A paragraph about liability and transport specifying that the journey would take place from Texas to Massachusetts was not translated at all, the suit says.

Story continues

The suit alleges the defendants' conduct was inhumane and violated protections afforded the United States Constitution. The plaintiffs are seeking monetary, injunctive relief.

Cape Cod schools and military base: Bourne schools ready to welcome children of migrants staying on Joint Base Cape Cod

What is Alianza Americas

Alianza Americas is a network of 53-member organizations from across the country whose goal is to promote policies that are humane, just and equitable, according to court documents.

Immigration issues in Texas: Martha's Vineyard greeted 50 migrants. In El Paso, up to 2K migrants arrive daily.

About 50 migrants landed unexpectedly at the Vineyard airport on Sept. 14 with no place to stay or any immediate connections to work on the island. They were voluntarily moved to Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne on Friday, where many remain. Several social services and immigration service agencies have reported helping the individuals with needs such as translation and legal services.

Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar is investigating DeSantis

Texas law enforcement authorities said Monday they are opening an investigation into how 48 Venezuelan migrants were “lured” last week to board flights from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha‘s Vineyard under a plan orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “nothing more … than a photo op.”

“Our understanding is that a Venezuelan migrant was paid what we would call a bird dog fee to recruit approximately 50 migrants from the area around a migrant Resource Center … in San Antonio,” Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters.

What is human trafficking?: Does it happen on Cape Cod?

On Friday, DeSantis told a group of supporters that he was targeting migrants who want to come to Florida and sending them to "sanctuary jurisdictions." He pledged to spend the $12 million appropriated by the Florida Legislature to relocate migrants.

According to the lawsuit, the charter flights cost $615,000, about $12,300 per person.

The State of Florida, the Florida Department of Transportation, and four other unnamed individuals who assisted in the alleged ruse are named in the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The suit asks the court to award compensatory, emotional distress, and punitive damages to the individual plaintiffs and the class in an amount to be determined at trial, attorneys’ fees and costs, and other relief deemed proper.

The Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Migrants flown to Massachusetts by Ron DeSantis sue Florida governor