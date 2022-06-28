Migrants found dead inside truck in Texas sprinkled with steak seasoning to cover smell amid sweltering temps: report

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Some of the 50 migrants found dead inside a tractor trailer abandoned in Texas were reportedly sprinkled with steak seasoning in a possible bid by smugglers to cover up the stench.

A law enforcement officer revealed the horrifying detail to the Texas Tribune on Monday, shortly after the 18-wheeler involved was discovered by a city worker on the southwest side of San Antonio around 6 p.m. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the gate of the tractor trailer slightly open and a body on the ground outside.

According to the Tribune’s police source, several more bodies were found along the blocks leading up to where the vehicle was left abandoned, suggesting some of them may have tried to escape the scorching heat.

Police Chief William McManus told reporters he was not confident that everyone who had been inside the truck had been accounted for, and that the total number of people being transported remains unclear.

Inside the truck, first responders found “stacks of bodies,” many of them “hot to touch,” Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

Authorities initially placed the death toll at 46, but the number of fatalities — among them 22 Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalan nationals, and two Honduran nationals — climbed to 50 by early Tuesday morning. Authorities continued to search the area along Quintana Road, where the truck was found, tucked between train tracks and auto salvage yards.

Another 16 people, 12 adults and four children, were rushed to the hospital severely dehydrated and with heat-related illnesses.

Hood said they did not appear to have any access to food or water while inside the vehicle, which did not have a working air conditioning unit. While weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, temperatures still approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Federal investigators said they were working with local and state police to identify the victims, all of who are believed to be have been brought into the United States illegally through the border with Mexico. The nearest crossing is about 140 miles away.

Three people have so far been detained in connection with the incident, one of the deadliest in recent decades involving people attempting to enter the United States.

Recommended Stories

  • Alachua County school district to require clear bags for middle, high school students

    Alachua County Public Schools on Monday notified parents that all middle and high school students will be required to wear clear backpacks next year.

  • Driver hit a cop with his car, Miami-Dade police say, and the cop fired his gun

    Miami-Dade police are looking for a gray 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat as a stolen car, possible transportation in armed robberies and shootings and, they say, a weapon against an officer.

  • State police: 1-year-old killed after being struck by mom in driveway

    Troopers reported the woman was putting away groceries when she pulled forward to park, and the child ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.

  • Here are the names of people killed in Indianapolis criminal homicides in 2022

    If your loved one was a victim of homicide and you'd like to share their story, email reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

  • At least 40 found dead in San Antonio, say local media

    STORY: San Antonio's WOAI TV said the people found were migrants and that police were investigating. KSAT TV channel said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city's Southwest Side neighbourhood.Video from the scene and aerials showed police and other emergency services surrounding an 18-wheeler truck.San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Dad suspected in robbery dies after exchanging gunfire with police. Family asks why.

    Kevin Boston, a single father of three, fired multiple shots at officers near a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte, CMPD says.

  • TikTok discovered a genius product on Amazon that keeps your toiletries from leaking when you’re traveling

    Buy a set for your next trip ASAP.

  • Silenced at last? Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray has his loudspeaker confiscated by police

    Steve Bray, the top hat-wearing anti-Brexit protester, has had his loudspeaker confiscated by police and been warned he could face large fines, after new laws on protesting kicked in.

  • 7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate

    Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Illinois, with the winner taking on incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Duckworth, 54, a wounded Iraqi war veteran and popular politician, is unopposed in the primary. Of 34 Senate races nationwide, the Cook Political Report puts her chances among just 10 it ranks as “Solid D” for a likely Democratic win.

  • TCU student finishes first semester in ICU following paralyzing accident

    Joe Radanovich was a standout athlete and a TCU freshman, before his life took a dramatic turn on a road trip with fellow students in November 2020.

  • Ukraine shopping mall said to be hit by Russian missile strike

    STORY: The attack caused a huge fire and sent dark smoke billowing into the sky, footage captured by an eyewitness and circulated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed.A Reuters reporter saw the charred husk of a shopping complex with a caved-in roof. Firefighters and soldiers were pulling out mangled pieces of metal as they searched for survivors.Zelenskiy said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping center at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.""It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.A rescue operation was under way and nine of the wounded were in a serious condition, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office.There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians.

  • Two Idaho children found safe after allegedly being abducted by their babysitter

    A Nampa police spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman the department is in contact with the suspect and the children’s parents.

  • Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Fiancée Dani Hampson One Week After Her Death

    Almost one week after former X Factor contestant Tom Mann announced the tragic passing of his fiancée Dani Hampson, the singer shared a touching dedication in her honor.

  • Manitowoc man suspected of repeatedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old charged with six felonies

    Robert M. Lindahl, 38, was arrested on June 18 after police interviewed the child and their family members. He was in court Monday.

  • Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN ocean conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -The foreign minister of Tuvalu pulled out of the United Nations Ocean Conference opening in Portugal on Monday after China blocked the participation of three Taiwanese included in the tiny Pacific island nation's delegation list, according to Radio New Zealand. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is not a member of the United Nations and its citizens are unable to attend U.N. events as representatives of Taiwan.

  • 17 Grocery Store Hacks That Will Cut Your Bill in Half

    Raise your hand if you’ve ever gotten to the grocery store checkout line only to have your jaw drop at the insane amount you owe. ($7.30 for blueberries? What?!) No more, so long as you use these 17 genius tips...

  • 'F*** you, Supreme Court!': Celebrities call out Roe v. Wade overturn during BET Awards

    During the 2022 BET Awards Sunday night, many celebrities chose to use their time on stage to speak out against the Supreme Court's recent decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade and also expand gun rights, starting with the night's host Taraji P. Henson, who thanked Lizzo "for pledging one million dollars to Planned Parenthood," and also stated, "It's about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America." Henson added, "A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to." Singer Janelle Monáe had a very bold message for SCOTUS while presenting as she stated, "These artists making art on our own terms, owning our truth and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decisions. My decisions. F*** you, Supreme Court." "I know we are celebrating us right now, as we should," continued Monáe. "We absolutely deserve to celebrate, especially now we must celebrate our art by protecting our rights and our truths. I love these black women and how they walked in their truth and gave us incredible music that spoke to our souls. Female rapper Latto got emotional while accepting her award for Best New Artist, as she shared that her winning moment is "giving pro choice. It's never giving a man policing my body!" Meanwhile, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Jazmine Sullivan used her acceptance speech to speak directly to the men watching. "As always, I do this for the women," said Sullivan. "For my sisters especially. It's a hard time right now for us. I want to speak directly to the men. We need you all. We need y'all to stand up. Stand up for us. Stand up with us. If you have ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us. This is not just a woman's issue. This is everybody's issue. We need your support more than ever, okay, fellas? Y'all got us? 'Cause we've got y'all." The 2022 BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. For a full list of winners, click here.

  • 'I have no words': Man jumped by group of teens while walking to down Philadelphia street

    A Philadelphia man is facing a long road to recovery after his wife say he was robbed and badly beaten by a group of teenagers while he was walking to a concert.

  • Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison

    A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on parole Monday, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge. The Minnesota Department of Corrections website said Mohamed Noor, 36, was placed under the supervision of Hennepin County Community Corrections. Corrections Department spokesman Nicholas Kimball confirmed that Noor was released Monday morning.

  • Zara Tindall steps into Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle's shoes at Wimbledon

    The Queen's granddaughter, 41, took a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's Wimbledon lookbook.