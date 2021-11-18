Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach

KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND
·3 min read

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Some 32 migrants who were held for weeks at sea on tourism boats chartered by the Maltese government during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic have filed a constitutional complaint in a Maltese court claiming their human rights were violated.

The case, which had its first procedural hearing Thursday, was filed on behalf of the migrants by lawyers and humanitarian organizations including the Jesuit Refugee Service and Aditus Foundation against the Maltese prime minister, home affairs minister and state advocate.

The migrants are seeking compensation for what the complaint says was inhuman and degrading treatment and violations of the European Convention on Human Rights. The next hearing is expected in January.

The government, in its response to the complaint, denied the migrants’ rights were violated and insisted they were kept on the ships as a COVID-19 containment measure at a time when the government had declared a public health emergency and Maltese ports, and ports of other countries, were closed.

The migrants had left Libya on separate boats and different days starting in late April, 2020. They were finally allowed to disembark in early June, some after more than a month at sea, after some migrants threatened the crew on one of the boats.

Like most would-be asylum seekers who leave Libya on unseaworthy smugglers’ boats, the migrants had asked to be rescued at sea a few days into their journeys and were picked up by nearby ships and taken toward Malta. But in a change, they were transferred to government-chartered tourism boats that are usually used for touring around the island nation or chartered for private boat parties.

The complaint says the Maltese government coordinated the operation and maintained direct control over the boats and crews while the vessels remained in international waters off Malta.

The government at the time had insisted Malta was abiding by its international obligations to coordinate rescues but wasn’t in a position to accommodate any migrants and was negotiating with other EU states to relocate them.

According to the complaint, upwards of 400 migrants were effectively imprisoned at sea without knowing why, with little or no ability to contact families and deprived of legal advice or the ability to apply for asylum.

Conditions were grave and sanitary facilities insufficient, since the vessels were never intended for long-term accommodation. Passengers were only given sleeping bags after they complained, the complaint said.

“They didn’t know where they were, what was going to happen to them and for how many days, weeks or months they would remain at sea,” the complaint said.

The government denied the migrants were ever under any form of arrest, insisted that their dignity and fundamental rights had been respected and said the measures to provide temporary accommodation were legitimate and justified given the pandemic.

“One must not forget that this case dates back to the first months of the spread of COVID-19, while Malta was going through a public health emergency (…) Malta, as other countries had done at the time, had closed its ports and stopped travel,” the government said.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • The censure of Rep. Paul Gosar was gripping TV. It was also disgusting

    Congress members voted to censure Paul Gosar for tweeting a violent anime video depicting AOC and Biden. Gosar compared himself to Alexander Hamilton.

  • Trump was 'beside himself with fury' after Obama roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner: book

    Obama famously skewered Trump in 2011 over his aggressive promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory.

  • Lauren Boebert Outrageously Calls Ilhan Omar A Member Of The 'Jihad Squad'

    The Colorado Republican spewed anti-Muslim bigotry while defending GOP Rep. Paul Gosar for an anime depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

  • Barack Obama's 'Excruciating' 2011 Roast of Donald Trump Left Him Furious, Chris Christie Says

    "This was the night Barack Obama publicly embarrassed Donald Trump," Christie writes of the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner at which Christie had a "ringside seat"

  • 'You’re already in the authoritarian state': Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei criticizes US 'woke' culture

    Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei has warned about political correctness in the U.S., saying its perpetuation has already turned the country into an authoritarian state without people knowing it. About Ai Weiwei: Ai, 64, is a contemporary artist who openly criticizes the Chinese Communist Party. Ai’s protest against government oppression is reflected in his work.

  • Philippines tells China to 'back off' after South China Sea standoff

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday's incident at the Second Thomas Shoal but the Philippines boats, which were transporting food to military personnel based there, had to abort their mission.

  • Trevor Noah Drills Paul Gosar For Always Mentioning He's A Dentist

    "The Daily Show" host found some rotten links between the censured lawmaker's old profession and his gig in Congress.

  • The Duterte Family's Plan for the Next Election Highlights the Problem of Political Dynasties in the Philippines

    The president's family looks to bolster its position in a country already notorious for political dynasties

  • Trump gave an agency $100 million to fight Covid. Here’s what happened.

    A federal agency run by a pal of Jared Kushner and given $100 million to fix the Covid supply chain crunch hasn’t invested a dime, says a new watchdog report.

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • Trump accuses GOP foe of making 'deals with China' on behalf of his Taiwanese American wife

    In a statement on Monday, former President Donald Trump claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is working on deals with China for his Taiwanese American wife, Elaine Chao. What happened: The statement came after ABC News White House reporter Jonathan Karl shared some details from his upcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," according to ABC News. In the book, Karl said McConnell had allegedly instructed his GOP colleagues to compose a letter uninviting Trump from the Jan. 20 inauguration for fear of “disrupt[ing] the peaceful transfer of power.”

  • China coast guard uses water cannon against Philippine boats

    Chinese coast guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful stream of water at two Philippine boats carrying supplies to troops at a disputed South China Sea shoal, prompting Manila to order Beijing’s ships to back off and warn that its supply vessels are covered by a mutual defense treaty with the United States, Manila’s top diplomat said Thursday. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said no one was hurt in the incident on Tuesday, but the two supply ships had to abort their mission to provide food to Filipino forces occupying Second Thomas Shoal, which lies off western Palawan province in the Philippines’ internationally recognized exclusive economic zone. Locsin said in a tweet that the three Chinese coast guard ships’ actions were illegal and urged them “to take heed and back off.”

  • Keep nutty Nunes as far away from Modesto as possible, please

    The last thing Modesto needs is a hard-right Trump sycophant known for suing journalists and fictional cows pretending to look out for our needs in the nation’s capitol. | Opinion

  • OSHA suspends enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses

    OSHA is abiding by a court order and suspending enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • As Mnuchin and Pompeo Considered Booting Trump, McConnell Wanted to Block Him from Biden Inauguration: Book

    Jonathan Karl writes that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy felt Donald Trump's attendance at the inaugural ceremonies would project a "message of unity" to the American people

  • Court seems poised to hand the fight against gun violence a supreme setback | Opinion

    On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the most significant firearms case in more than a decade. And it looks like it will rule in a way that ensures more deaths due to gun violence.

  • Charlie Kirk exploits racial divide to reach Gen Z

    Charlie Kirk stood 80 miles from where George Floyd was murdered, faced an overwhelmingly white audience, and declared he was going to say things “no one dares say out loud.” What followed was an avalanche of aspersions and debunked claims about Floyd, the Black man whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer set off a global reckoning over racial injustice and broad calls for change. The insult lodged at Floyd, a 46-year-old father suspected of passing off a counterfeit $20 bill, was intended to be shocking.

  • Florida Guv’s Press Sec Walks Back Rothschild-Dog-Whistle Tweet After Backlash

    Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via GettyJust a few months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary got called out by the Associated Press for “abusive behavior” toward a reporter, she’s at it again—but this time with a notorious antisemitic conspiracy theory.Amid a flurry of tweets mocking pandemic-related restrictions, Christina Pushaw singled out the Republic of Georgia for its new policy requiring citizens to hold a “Green Pass” in order to enter public establishments like rest

  • Seattle shows power and limits of Jayapal's progressives

    When U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal returns home to Seattle, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman always goes for a walk along the Puget Sound. “Everything feels closed in sometimes in D.C., and so when I come home, I just like to ground myself in that spaciousness,” Jayapal said in a recent interview with The Associated Press during a trip back to the city she represents. Jayapal’s ritual is calming at a time her career has rapidly ascended into the top tiers of U.S. politics, showcasing the progressive street cred she amassed in Seattle and a political sensibility she has wielded in the nation's Capitol.