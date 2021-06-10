Migrants keep crossing despite risks and Border Patrol apprehensions
Gary Coronado
·3 min read
Newly released data show that migrants were stopped 180,034 times along the U.S. southern border last month — nearly eight times the total during May 2020 and among the highest monthly totals in recent years.
That brought total apprehensions for the year to 711,784, nearly five times the total during the same period last year, though direct comparisons are difficult because of a policy implemented early in the pandemic that dramatically increased the number of people who have been caught multiple times.
Since March 2020, the government has summarily expelled migrants to Mexico using an obscure 1944 public health law; many immediately try crossing again.
The recent increase in crossings has come at a tragic price: Between October and the end of April, at least 148 migrants have died along the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In the Rio Grande Valley, where there were 50,793 apprehensions last month — up from 3,698 in May 2020 — Border Patrol agents respond to about one fatality a week.
Most of the migrants drowned in the river and nearby canals or got lost on ranches and died of exposure and dehydration as they attempted to travel deeper into Texas, Border Patrol agents said.
A bank customer has caused £20,000 worth of damage by gluing card readers at cashpoints shut, police have revealed. The mystery man was captured on ATM cameras after striking about 50 times since February at four Coventry Building Society branches in the city. Detectives say he has been inserting a sticky, glue-like substance into the card readers, causing thousands of pounds of damage and disruption to customers. West Midlands Police has now launched an appeal to track him down and appealed for
Health officials and experts around the world on Thursday welcomed a U.S. plan to donate 500 million more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, but the celebrations came with hesitation. For instance, when exactly will those vaccines reach regions left behind in the global race and that are feeling the bite right now with deadly new waves of virus infections? The Biden administration's promise to purchase and share Pfizer vaccines was “clearly a cause for celebration,” said Dr. John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, particularly at a time when virus infections are aggressively increasing on the continent, and there are still countries that haven’t administered a single dose.
A spate of new laws aims to suppress voters – especially Black voters – and seemingly prevent free and fair elections Voting rights activists protest new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Mikala Compton/Reuters “Our entire democracy is now at risk.” That was the note of alarm sounded last week by a group of prominent intellectuals on both the left and the right. The source of their concern are the Republican efforts, underway across the nation, to operationalize the “big lie”: th