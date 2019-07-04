Migrants say Libya militias conscripted them to clean arms

Debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an airstrike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. An airstrike hit the detention center for migrants early Wednesday, killing several. (AP Photo/Hazem Ahmed)

CAIRO (AP) — Migrants who survived the deadly airstrike on a Libyan detention center say they had been conscripted by a local militia to work in an adjacent weapons workshop.

Two migrants told The Associated Press on Thursday that for months they were sent day and night to a workshop inside the Tajoura detention center, which housed hundreds of African migrants.

A young migrant who has been held for nearly two years at Tajoura says "we clean the anti-aircraft guns. I saw a large amount of rockets and missiles too."

The migrants spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Libya's warring parties are trading accusations for Wednesday's strike, which killed at least 44 migrants.

Aid agencies say even after the strikes, there is no plan for evacuating the facility.