Migrants move toward Polish border
Hundreds of migrants in Belarus moved to a border crossing with Poland on Monday, hoping to enter the European Union. (Nov. 15)
Hundreds of migrants in Belarus moved to a border crossing with Poland on Monday, hoping to enter the European Union. (Nov. 15)
According to the book, Trump floated ripping off his dress shirt to reveal a Superman shirt underneath, but that plan was scrapped.
Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI on two criminal contempt charges leveled against him for refusing to cooperate with the select committee probing the Capitol riot.
Never-before-published documents about the firing squad and execution workers at the Department of Corrections reveal what prison officials are hiding from South Carolinians — and how that secrecy could violate the law.
The potential payments are because of a Trump-era policy that saw thousands of children separated from their parents after crossing the border.
"We'll just get in a fight if I go over there," Kushner reportedly told a Republican lawmaker on January 7.
Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, served as Trump's second chief of staff from mid-2017 to early 2019.
When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists. They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of travel agencies in the Middle East working in partnership with tour operators in Belarus, according to documents and witness accounts. A few days after arriving in Minsk, the family made its way to the Belarus-Poland border, joining a wave of Iraqis, Syrians, Afghans and others attempting the hazardous and sometimes deadly crossing into the European Union to start a new life.
“I would not have done anything differently,” Giddings said on the House floor Monday.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
Fox opinion shows are populated with the most intelligent guests that also happen to be conservative. The list of people on CNN and MSNBC is scary.
“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.
Don’t be fooled by the $1.75 trillion price tag on Biden’s domestic policy proposal. It will cost way more. | Letters to the Editor
Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill
Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week. Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.
There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.
Esper said he thought he would be fired after he gave a press conference opposing Trump on invoking the Insurrection Act against protesters in DC.
Provides an overview of Guyana, including key events and facts
Texas state representative Ryan Guillen announced on Monday that he is switching from the Democratic to the Republican Party.
The former New Jersey governor was hospitalized with COVID when Trump called.