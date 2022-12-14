Migrants plan not a 'magic bullet', Tories tell Rishi Sunak - live updates

Rishi Sunak is pictured in the House of Commons yesterday as he unveiled his new plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis - UK Parliament/AFP

Rishi Sunak's new plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis is not a "magic bullet", a senior Tory MP has said.

Damian Green, the former de facto deputy prime minister, described Mr Sunak's blueprint, unveiled yesterday, as a "good first step".

But he suggested the measures contained within it are unlikely to completely solve the "complex problem" of illegal crossings.

He told Times Radio it is "very sensible for the Prime Minister to devote his own attention" to the issue and added: "I think yesterday’s five point plan should be seen as a good first step, it is not a magic bullet, there isn’t a single magic bullet, as you have said, it is quite a complex problem."

Mr Green said he believed the premier's plan will "deter people from coming and directly deal with" the specific issue of asylum seekers travelling to the UK from Albania.

Mr Sunak's new five-point plan to tackle the crisis included a deal to fast-track deportations of Albanian migrants, a pledge to "abolish" a backlog of 92,601 asylum claims by the end of next year and a new small boats command to stem the surge.

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:19 AM

Pictured: Mick Lynch stands on an RMT picket line outside London Euston as rail strikes continue

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, is pictured on an RMT picket line outside London Euston train station this morning - James Manning/PA

08:16 AM

Inflation may have 'passed the peak'

Inflation may have "passed the peak", the British Chambers of Commerce’s head of research David Bharier said, "but prices are now at a much higher level which will be felt for months to come".

He said: "Even if the rate of increase starts to slow, the damage to business confidence has been significant.

"With their margins left razor-thin, very few SMEs (small and medium enterprises) are planning to increase investment as they deal with a wall of higher energy bills, input costs, interest rates and taxation."

08:14 AM

'These are economic migrants who are taking advantage of our system'

The Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis will today introduce a Bill under the Ten Minute Rule in the House of Commons which would exert Britain’s sovereignty over migration policy by rejecting European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) attempts to stop asylum seekers being sent to Rwanda for processing.

Story continues

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, and Priti Patel, the former home secretary, are both backing the move (you can read the full story here).

Mr Gullis told LBC Radio this morning: "We have got this deal with Rwanda in place, it would be good to enact it... because we have got people in hotels in places like Stoke on Trent who council officials are telling me are studying their PHD at Queen Mary's University and when they were told which school their children were going to go to complained about that school's Ofsted rating.

"These are not people coming over here fleeing war, these are economic migrants who are taking advantage of our system and we need to enforce it."

'These are not people coming here fleeing war, they're economic migrants!'



Tory MP Jonathan Gullis says there are migrants in hotels 'studying for PhDs' and 'when they find out which school their kids are being sent to complaining about Ofsted ratings.'@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/bjBflGCFgx — LBC (@LBC) December 14, 2022

08:06 AM

Lib Dems: Double digit inflation 'the grim norm' under Tories

The Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said double digit inflation "has become the grim norm" as she responded to today's figures (see the post below at 07.58).

She said: "Inflation is wreaking havoc on our country as bills continue to skyrocket out of control. Under the Conservative Government double digit inflation has become the grim norm.

"Every Conservative chancellor in post this year has done nothing to stop sky high prices hitting struggling families and pensioners. Their track record on the cost of living crisis has been nothing short of a disgrace, especially as their latest budget hiked taxes on Britain's hardworking middle. Enough is enough, this economic chaos needs to end now."

08:02 AM

Labour: Inflation figures show 'just how weak our economy continues to be'

Labour's Rachel Reeves said today's inflation figures (see the post below at 07.58) "show just how weak our economy continues to be".

The shadow chancellor said: "The question people across Britain will be asking themselves this morning is 'do I and my family feel better off under the Tories?'. The answer will be no.

"Today’s numbers show just how weak our economy continues to be, but we do not have to continue on this path of managed decline.

"Labour will get our economy growing and make it stronger, so that living standards can go up and so we can lead on the global stage again."

08:00 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'I know it is tough for many right now'

Jeremy Hunt said that "it is tough for many right now" as he responded to the slight fall in the rate if inflation (see the post below at 07.58).

The Chancellor said in a statement: "The aftershocks of Covid-19 and Putin’s weaponisation of gas mean high inflation is plaguing economies across Europe, and I know families and businesses are struggling here in the UK.

"Getting inflation down so people’s wages go further is my top priority, which is why are holding down energy bills this winter through our Energy Price Guarantee Scheme and implementing a plan to help halve inflation next year.

"I know it is tough for many right now, but it is vital that we take the tough decisions needed to tackle inflation - the number one enemy that makes everyone poorer. If we make the wrong choices now, high prices will persist and prolong the pain for millions."

07:58 AM

Inflation falls

Some good news this morning for the Government and for households feeling the strain from rising prices: Inflation has cooled slightly.

Numbers published by the Office for National Statistics showed the Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.7 per cent in the 12 months to November.

That is still very high but it is down from the 11.1 per cent recorded in October this year.

Ministers will be hoping today's figures will signal the start of a sustained fall in the rate of inflation in the months ahead.

07:54 AM

Senior Tory MP: Asylum system is 'ludicrously bureaucratic'

Damian Green, the former de facto deputy prime minister, said the current system for processing asylum claims is "ludicrously bureaucratic" as he praised Rishi Sunak's efforts to make the process more efficient and quicker.

The senior Tory MP told Times Radio: "It is just a fact that the number of decisions taken by each case worker has fallen to 1.4 a week which is obviously nothing like enough.

"And no it is not the case workers themselves, I was immigration minister 10 years ago and sat with asylum case workers as they were taking the decisions and they are very, very dedicated people. The system that has grown up since then is ludicrously bureaucratic.

"There is too many forms, too many interviews in some ways and it is just taking a very long time to make a single decision so actually getting to grips with that is unglamorous, it is not high politics, it is not going to get the headlines but actually it is really vital in making the asylum system work well."

07:52 AM

Damian Green: PM's migration plan 'not a magic bullet'

Damian Green, a senior Tory MP and the former de facto deputy prime minister, said Rishi Sunak's new plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis is "not a magic bullet" and will not solve the issue on its own.

He told Times Radio that "it is very sensible for the Prime Minister to devote his own attention" as well as the Home Secretary Suella Braverman's to combatting the problem.

He said: "I think yesterday’s five point plan should be seen as a good first step, it is not a magic bullet, there isn’t a single magic bullet, as you have said it is quite a complex problem.

"But what was announced yesterday I think will both deter people from coming and directly deal with what we know is a third of the issue which is people coming from Albania which is a safe country, Nato ally, an applicant country to the European Union and a country where asylum claims are just turned down routinely in places like Germany and the Netherlands and Sweden, all modern European democracies like we are, we are an outlier here, we accept far more Albanian refugees than other countries do and as it’s a safe country it is not obvious to many people why we are doing that."

07:49 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is a busy day in Westminster: New inflation statistics having just landed, MPs continue to digest Rishi Sunak's plan to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis and the PM is facing his final PMQs before the Christmas break at lunchtime.

There is also ongoing industrial action on the nation's railways ahead of NHS strikes in the not too distant future as the Government remains under growing pressure to stop the nation grinding to a halt.

I will guide you through the key developments.