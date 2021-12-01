Migrants find temporary shelter on Belarus-Poland border
Migrants take temporary shelter in a logistics centre building near the Belarusian village of Bruzgi on the border with Poland, after being moved there from camps where they were exposed to freezing cold temperatures. Poland has extended emergency measures restricting access to its border with Belarus which is at the centre of a migrant crisis the West blames on Minsk. Polish media estimate that at least 12 migrants have died on the two sides of the border since the crisis began in the summer.