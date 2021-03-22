Migrants waiting at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that say 'Biden, please let us in!'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cheryl Teh
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
biden please let us in shirts
A group of migrants wearing shirts that read "Biden, please let us in" kneel and pray at the US-Mexico border crossing. Stringer/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

  • Migrants at the US-Mexico border were seen wearing shirts pleading for Biden to let them in.

  • The shirts read "Biden, please let us in" and mimic the design of Biden's campaign advertisements.

  • Immigrants are gathering at the border, with an unprecedented number waiting to be let into the US.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Migrants at the US-Mexico border were spotted wearing shirts that read "Biden, please let us in!" while gathering en-masse in Tijuana, kneeling and praying for US border officials to let them in.

The shirts mimic the design from Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, and serve as a message - and a plea - from desperate migrants squatting in tents and encampments waiting their turn to be allowed to cross over.

According to the Wall Street Journal, hundreds of immigrants have been camped out at a plaza in Tijuana just across from the US border.

Honduran native Francisca Aguilar Garcia told the Journal that she and her family had been sleeping on the sidewalk for the past few weeks.

"We have to be here in case they call my number," Aguilar said to the WSJ, referring to the "queue numbers" that migrants in the encampments south of the border are given when they first arrive, to mark their spot on the list of those who wish to cross over to the US and seek asylum.

biden please let usin
A Honduran man seeking asylum in the US wears a shirt that reads, "Biden please let us in," as he stands among tents that line an entrance to the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP

Aguilar is hoping that she and her husband, two sons, and nephew will be able to enter the US. The family is fleeing from local gangs in Honduras, and was forced to go on the run when hits were placed on her sons and nephew, after her father and brother were killed.

A perilous journey to the border

Aguilar is one of many migrants who have travelled north to the Tijuana plaza to await their chance to cross the border legally. Like Aguilar, these people often undertake a perilous journey to the border in a bid to escape crises - including gang violence, severe poverty, and natural disasters - back home.

Another migrant the WSJ spoke to, Berta Lidia Caballero Fernandez, 28, said she had been living in the Tijuana plaza for over a month after hearing rumors that Biden would let people cross the border soon. She has hung a sign above her family's tent. It reads, in Spanish: "President Joe Biden my parents and I are running from danger in our country and here. Help us please."

Insider previously reported that Biden last week told migrants from Central America to not leave their homes to come to the US, particularly after reports of a massive surge in migrants at the southern border of the US.

"Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over... in the process of getting set up, don't leave your town or city or community," said Biden in the televised interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News last week.

Unprecedented numbers of people waiting to get into the US

Biden campaigned on an immigration policy overhaul, with key changes that would make the US more welcoming and that he would treat migrants fairly and humanely.

Biden has begun to let in people who were in the Remain in Mexico program, known officially as the Migrant Protection Protocols. According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 1,700 MPP-enrolled migrants have been allowed to cross into the US since February.

But this friendlier approach to immigration has resulted in an unprecedented number of people waiting to be let into the US. According to an article by NBC News, homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has acknowledged that the US is on pace to encounter more people at the US-Mexico border than it has at any point in the last 20 years.

As a result, the president's administration is now contending with what might become a humanitarian crisis, as border patrol struggles to care for families and children from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador in the midst of pandemic-period controls.

The BBC earlier reported that the administration was bracing for a surge in thousands of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the border, after Biden overturned a Trump Covid-era policy of turning away teens and children.

To cope with record numbers of migrant children, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has also been mobilized for 90 days to assist in a "government-wide effort... to safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the US southwest border."

Separately, an AP report in February said that an overflow shelter would be re-opened in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and an Axios report indicated a downtown Dallas convention center would be used to house around 3,000 migrant teens.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

    Within weeks of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the Biden administration had reversed many of the most maligned Trump-era immigration policies, including deporting children seeking asylum who arrived alone at the U.S.-Mexico border and forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as they made their case to stay in the United States. While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the presidential election and the news that the Trump policies, widely viewed as cruel, were being reversed.

  • Biden to visit border 'at some point', says migrants should apply from home

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he planned to visit the border with Mexico "at some point" and his administration was working to ensure that potential migrants applied for asylum in their home countries. Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing some of the hardline policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which they argue has led to increased numbers of migrants arriving at the border. His administration is wrestling with a growing humanitarian crisis at the border, where the spike in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing the Democratic president's commitment to a more humane immigration policy.

  • Republican Party Taken To School After Posting Typo-Riddled Tweet About Education

    An RNC tweet about reopening schools contained a "DEVESTATING" mistake.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • US deploys Green Berets to defeat ISIS-linked insurgents accused of beheading children on a new front in southern Africa

    The al-Shabab insurgency in Mozambique's mineral-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused 2,000 deaths and displaced 670,000 people.

  • Rio Grande Valley border patrol releasing migrants without court date

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Janice Dean on NY nursing home deaths: 'We will not stop' fighting for accountability

    FOX News senior meteorologist speaks at a memorial for New York nursing home COVID-19 victims

  • Want the Stinger convertible that Kia won't build you? This Florida dealer has you covered

    The Kia Stinger was one of our favorite long-term fleet cars, and we were sad to see it go. Maybe that's because Autoblog is based in Michigan. In Florida, though, City Kia of Orlando has created a droptop version dubbed the Stinger GT-C.

  • Texas upset again as Smart fails to recapture March glory

    Twice his Longhorns have been knocked out in the first round by mid-majors with improbable last-second finishes. Texas was bounced from the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed Saturday night, 53-52 by in-state rival Abilene Christian, in a turnover-filled performance that left the Longhorns stunned. “It feels like a bad dream,” senior guard Matt Coleman said.

  • Asian trading mixed after Fed ends emergency measures

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as sentiment was shaken by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it would end some emergency measures put in place last year to help the financial industry deal with the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira nosedived early Monday, falling about 17%, after the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, removed central bank head Naci Agbal from his post on Saturday. Agbal had been struggling to counter inflation by raising interest rates, while Erdogan contended that raising interest rates would contribute to inflation — contrary to economic experience and theory, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19

    Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system to fight a rise in new COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday. The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help out as Greece's public hospitals have been overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 infections and intensive care wards are running out of beds.

  • Man who discovered world's only prehistoric underwater cave paintings breaks silence on Paris rivalry

    When French diver Henri Cosquer stumbled upon the world's only prehistoric cave paintings reached from under the sea in 1991 off Marseille, some Parisian experts laughed off his claims of caveman penguin art as Provence hyperbole. Those claims turned out to be entirely true and saw the Cosquer Cave - whose entrance lies 37 metres (120ft) under the waves - hailed France’s “undersea Lascaux”. Now Mr Cosquer, in his 70s, is about to have the last laugh as an exact copy of the fabulous discovery that bears his name will soon open to the public in Marseille. Experts around France are putting the finishing touches to a perfect facsimile of the Cosquer Cave - the only one in the world with an entrance below present-day sea level where cave art has been preserved from the flooding that occurred when the seas rose after the end of the last Ice Age. The original contains a bestiary of 500 drawings of 11 different species, including horses, bison, aurochs, ibex, chamois, saiga antelope, red and megaloceros deer and a cave lion. However, unique to the cave are sea animals including penguins, auks, seals and jellyfish-like creatures. The cave also contains a depiction of what some have dubbed the first prehistoric murder, showing a human with a seal's head shot through by a spear.

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • Brooklyn Beckham Directs, Snaps and Stars in Pepe Jeans Campaign

    The campaign launch coincides with World Water Day on March 22, and marks the start of a two-year collaboration between Pepe Jeans London and Beckham.

  • US Stocks Mixed but Mostly Lower as Treasury Yields Hover Near 14-Month Peak

    The S&P 500 Banks Index fell 1.4% after the Fed said it would not extend temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease pandemic-related stress.

  • Teachers lament 'chaotic' virus rules in German schools

    Under pressure to ease Germany's virus restrictions, officials last month agreed to gradually reopen schools. Caught in the middle are students, parents and teachers such as Michael Gromotka, whose plans to teach art to his year 7-9 students were upended last week when the state of Berlin nixed their return to school after months of remote learning. “It was all very chaotic," Gromotka said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

    EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Trust in AstraZeneca jab plummets in European countries Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Myanmar activists honk car horns in new protests; neighbours plan diplomacy drive

    Media reported dawn protests in at least two parts of the commercial hub of Yangon on Monday after hundreds of people in Mandalay, including many medical staff in white coats, marched before sunrise on Sunday. The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military on Feb 1. At least 250 people have been killed in a harsh crackdown on anti-junta protests, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."