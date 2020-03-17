Migrants waiting at US-Mexico border at risk of coronavirus, health experts warn

AUSTIN — Thousands of asylum seekers crammed in border towns near the Texas-Mexico border awaiting U.S. immigration hearings are at risk of dying from coronavirus because of poor health access and unsafe conditions, advocates say.

In Matamoros, where around 2,000 migrants live in a sprawling outdoor camp where they sleep in tents and share portable bathrooms and sinks, health advocates warned the coronavirus could spread rampantly. The camp is located across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas.

Last week, Global Response Management, the nonprofit that operates the only health clinic in the camp, launched plans to erect a two-tent, 20-bed field hospital in the camp to house coronavirus patients if and when the virus arrives, said Helen Perry, the group's executive director.

"We are very concerned," she said. "You have a vulnerable, displaced community in poor living conditions without access to health care, where food is communal and housing is communal. It's a recipe for explosive infection and transmission."

Migrants in the camp are part of the U.S. government's Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, program, also known as Remain in Mexico, where asylum-seekers to the U.S. are placed in seven Mexican border towns, from Matamoros to Tijuana, to await their court hearings.

Elvia Nunez, 36, fled Honduras with her two teenage daughters after a gunmen killed her husband in front of her family. After crossing the border illegally in south Texas in August, U.S. border officials flew her to San Diego, then sent her to Tijuana, Mexico, under the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

More than 60,000 immigrants have gone through the program since it launched in January 2019. In a recent court filing, a Customs and Border Protection official said there are currently around 25,000 migrants in the program.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, or EOIR, which oversees the migrants' court hearings, announced Sunday it was postponing all non-detained immigration hearings through April 10. It's unclear whether migrants waiting in Mexico classify as "detained" or not but their hearings went on as scheduled Monday.

The unions representing immigration judges, agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and immigration attorneys released a statement Monday calling for the temporary closure of all 68 immigration courts across the U.S. to protect immigration judges, attorneys and the ICE agents overseeing the courts.

"Failing to take this action now will exacerbate a once in a century public health crisis," the release read.

Even if EOIR cancels hearings for migrants in Mexico, the agency would struggle to notify the thousands of migrants in the program, many of whom travel frequently between shelters or to other Mexican cities to avoid falling prey to criminal gangs and cartels that operate in the border towns, said Elissa Steglich, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law in Austin, who offers legal advice to migrants in the program.

Cubans are pictured waiting outside of the Centro de Attention Integral de Migrantes office to register for their numbers to cross into the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, on May 20, 2019.

"How will the courts provide notices?" she said. "There is no feasible way for the courts to notify MPP migrants of postponed hearings."

Taylor Levy, an El Paso-based immigration attorney, spent Monday morning explaining to migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that their court hearings will likely be postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Many of her clients had been waiting months for their hearing and a chance to exit the program that have kept them in some of the most dangerous cities in Mexico.