Migrants are warned of smuggling risks on California border

  • Acting United States Attorney Randy Grossman, right, speaks alongside area federal law enforcement officials Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in San Diego. The officials called for migrants contemplating crossing the border illegally to be aware of the dangers, after a wave of smuggling deaths in the region. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Acting United States Attorney Randy Grossman, right, speaks alongside area federal law enforcement officials Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in San Diego. The officials called for migrants contemplating crossing the border illegally to be aware of the dangers, after a wave of smuggling deaths in the region. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 / 2

Boat Capsizes California

Acting United States Attorney Randy Grossman, right, speaks alongside area federal law enforcement officials Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in San Diego. The officials called for migrants contemplating crossing the border illegally to be aware of the dangers, after a wave of smuggling deaths in the region. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
·2 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man alleged to have captained a boat that fell apart and killed three people off the San Diego coast has been indicted by a federal grand jury in what authorities said Wednesday was a growing number of deaths in migrant smuggling attempts along California's border with Mexico.

Antonio Hurtado pleaded not guilty Tuesday to smuggling charges, weeks after he was arrested in the May 2 wreck when a cabin cruiser packed with 33 people smashed on the rocky shore of San Diego's Point Loma peninsula.

Hurtado's age and citizenship were not disclosed in court filings but authorities have said the captain was a U.S. citizen. His attorney, Melissa Bobrow, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

Exactly two months earlier, 13 Mexican and Guatemalan citizens in an overloaded SUV were killed when struck by a tractor-trailer in the remote desert community of Holtville.

Authorities say 25 migrants died in smuggling attempts on California's border with Mexico from October through April, compared to 29 for the preceding 12-month period. Representatives of several law enforcement agencies pleaded with migrants at a news conference Wednesday to avoid the dangerous journey, saying smugglers' only concern was profits.

Survivors of the May 2 boat wreck told investigators they paid $15,000 to $18,500 to be smuggled from Mexico. Migrants smuggled in a makeshift boat that ran into trouble near San Diego's La Jolla shores May 20, resulting in one fatal drowning, told authorities they paid $12,000 to $15,000.

In March, Neil Edwin Valera, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the deaths of three Chinese migrants, including a mother and her 15-year-old son, who were found in the trunk of his BMW.

“Smugglers will leave you in a trunk or a hidden compartment and they will not listen to your screams if you are in distress,” said Randy Grossman, acting U.S. attorney in San Diego. “They just want their fees.”

Recommended Stories

  • Under Biden, crossing the U.S. border has become like a lottery. Timing is everything.

    "Sometimes I ask myself why they [let me stay] and they deported others," said a 20-year-old Nicaraguan man. "And I give thanks to God."

  • WHO approves Sinovac COVID shot in second Chinese milestone

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries. A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators of a product's safety and efficacy and will allow the Sinovac shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme providing vaccines mainly for poor countries, which faces major supply problems due to curbs on Indian exports. The WHO's independent panel of experts said in a statement it recommended Sinovac's vaccine for adults over 18.

  • 1st Hearing This Week in California Suit Charging Unequal Education During COVID

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. A lawsuit charging that California has failed to offer equal education to low-income students of color during the pandemic will get its first hearing in state Superior Court on Friday. The hearing comes roughly five months […]

  • Britain could become ‘inhospitable’ to native species if climate change goals missed

    Britain faces becoming "inhospitable" to native species such as bluebells, bumblebees and hares if climate change goals are breached, the WWF has warned. The Paris Agreement, signed by almost every nation in 2015, commits to keeping the globe below two degrees of warming this century while aiming to limit temperatures even further to 1.5C. Scientists have warned that these targets are on course to be breached, with harmful effects on plants and wildlife. Some of Britain's most beloved native spe

  • Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas

    Civil rights activist James Meredith grimaces in pain as he pulls himself across Highway 51 after being shot in Hernando, Mississippi, during his March Against Fear. AP Photo/Jack Thornell, FileJames Meredith was walking down Highway 51 just south of Hernando, Mississippi. It was June 6, 1966, the second day of his planned 220-mile trek from Memphis to Jackson, which he undertook to encourage Black people to overcome racist intimidation and to register to vote. As cars filled with newspaper repo

  • Firefighters killed, wounded in LA County shooting

    An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their small community fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said. (June 1)

  • Feds put plug in pipeline of weapons smuggling between Florida and Brazil

    Federal authorities said Wednesday they have put a plug in a pipeline of weapons smuggling between Florida and Brazil, cutting off an unprecedented supply of hundreds of firearm accessories to a notorious criminal organization.

  • What’s next for voting rights amid battle over Texas election bill

    Republicans now claim a provision in the bill to push back Sunday voting hours was a typo.

  • Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday, becoming the latest location to cancel plans to host overseas squads. Olympics Kenya said that Kurume City officials communicated the cancellation on Tuesday, saying infections had spread rapidly there since mid-April creating a critical situation. Facilities for training camps were now vaccination venues, the Kenyan statement quoted Kurume authorities as saying.

  • No Pets? No Problem. There's Decor For That

    Acclaimed Italian designer Allesandro Mendini embraced a level of whimsy throughout his postmodern designs, including this cutesy corkscrew, which is the perfect happy hour partner (and way less noisy than a live parrot). This hand-tufted wool rug by Lorien Stern is a prime addition to your sloth collection. Utah-based Rug Maker Audrey Hancock of Tuft Gal is making worms and other everyday objects adorably personified.

  • Letters to the Editor: Fleeing San Francisco for Miami, in the era of global warming? Really?

    Readers bristle at a tech entrepreneur's reasons for leaving San Francisco for Miami.

  • Democrats’ 2020 defeats haunt them in voting rights fight

    The party's losing fights against new voting laws in battleground states stem from failure to flip new state legislative chambers in the election.

  • KG, Big Baby, Kendrick Perkins react to Kyrie Irving’s stepping on Celtics’ logo

    A number of former Celtics voiced their opinions about Kyrie's seemingly symbolic logo stomp on Monday.

  • Florida children, 14 and 12, stole guns, fired on deputies in shootout, sheriff says

    The two children allegedly ran away from a group home, broke into a home and used guns there to shoot at deputies. The 14-year-old was shot and wounded.

  • Biden suspends Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday said it would suspend oil and gas leases that were handed out in an Alaska wildlife refuge during the final days of the Trump administration pending an environmental review. The action reverses one of former President Donald Trump's signature efforts to expand fossil fuel development in the United States, and delivers a setback to the Alaskan state government which had hoped opening the enormous refuge would help revive its declining oil industry. Trump's Interior Department sold the leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in January over the objections of environmentalists and indigenous groups.

  • Labor unions back California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of likely recall election

    Major labor unions are announcing their support for California Governor Gavin Newsom as a special election to replace the Democrat is looking increasingly likely. The Sacramento Bee's California politics reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the recall effort as well as a new state task force that will study possible reparations for Black Americans.

  • Disruptive Formula One race was forced on Miami Gardens against Black residents’ wishes | Opinion

    Alex Piquero and Stephen Olvey’s May 27 op-ed, “These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns,” exposed the nonsense masquerading as justification for invading our bedroom community in Miami Gardens with the catastrophic effects of Formula 1 racing.

  • Two people shot near downtown Miami, and it could be connected to a drug deal, police say

    Two people were injured in a shooting near downtown Miami early Wednesday, police said. Based on the preliminary investigation, Miami police said it’s possible that the two were wounded during a drug deal.

  • Critical race theory is causing controversy in K-12 classrooms. Here's what parents should know.

    Critical race theory is generating controversy in some K-12 schools but experts say misinformation is what's fueling protest.

  • Texas Dems, celebrate killing election bill while you can. It could come back worse

    Whether Republican leaders can agree on its provisions and get it done even in a 30-day special session remains to be seen, though.