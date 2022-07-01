Migrants welcome US Supreme Court ruling

A group of Nicaraguan asylum seekers who are waiting at a migrant shelter at the Mexican border city of Tijuana welcomed a US Supreme Court decision on Thursday which would allow President Joe Biden to scrap a Trump-era immigration policy. (June 30)

