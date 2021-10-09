Solution on migration from Haiti has to be led by U.S., Mexico - envoy

Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar delivers a message after arriving in Mexico
Daina Beth Solomon
·1 min read
By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A solution on a new wave of migration from Haiti has to be led by both the United States and Mexico, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said on Saturday.

"It is a very significant issue for both countries, it's a significant issue for the Western Hemisphere," he told a news conference.

Salazar's comments come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit following a period of strained cooperation.

The Biden administration is increasingly reliant on its southern neighbor to stem migration not only from Central America but also Haiti and Venezuela.

Guatemalan police said that on Friday night 126 migrants, most of them Haitians, had been abandoned in a trailer.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Alistair Bell)

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian economy posted a monster jobs gain in September, pushing employment back to its pre-pandemic levels, and the jobless rate hit an 18-month low, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday. Analysts said the figures showed the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was gaining pace but predicted the Bank of Canada would want to see sustained evidence of strength before adopting a more aggressive stance on the timing of interest rate hikes. Statistics Canada reported a net gain of 157,100 new jobs, all of them in full-time employment.