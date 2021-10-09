Solution on migration from Haiti has to be led by U.S., Mexico - envoy

By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A solution on a new wave of migration from Haiti has to be led by both the United States and Mexico, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said on Saturday.

"It is a very significant issue for both countries, it's a significant issue for the Western Hemisphere," he told a news conference.

Salazar's comments come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit following a period of strained cooperation.

The Biden administration is increasingly reliant on its southern neighbor to stem migration not only from Central America but also Haiti and Venezuela.

Guatemalan police said that on Friday night 126 migrants, most of them Haitians, had been abandoned in a trailer.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Alistair Bell)