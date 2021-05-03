Will the migration to Miami last, or is it just the next big bubble? | Opinion

1 / 2

Will the migration to Miami last, or is it just the next big bubble? | Opinion

Craig Studnicky
·4 min read

In 2006, the U.S. experienced one of the most significant real estate housing bubbles in history, sending an alarming number of homes in Florida into foreclosure and resulting in the Great Recession. While there were other factors at play, many of us are still hyper-aware of the impacts of a climbing housing economy.

Why am I talking about this today? If you live in Florida, specifically Miami, Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach, my guess is you already know the answer.

It is no secret that Florida has been an attractive relocation option for companies and families due to lifestyle, culture, weather and the elephant in the room — no state income tax. In fact, CEOs like Carl Icahn have been migrating to Florida from the Northeast since well before the pandemic.

He had plenty of company. For years, South Florida has experienced a growth of more than 900 people per day that began even before the tax reform of 2017. But COVID-19 changed South Florida’s economy forever, acting as the catalyst for one of the largest migration spikes Florida has ever seen.

This pandemic has acted as an accelerator for individuals, companies, families, and small business owners who were already thinking of making the move. In fact, this quarter alone, we have seen a reduction in residential inventory of 6,095 listings across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, according to the ISG Miami report for Q1 of 2021 when compared to Q4 of 2020.

Before we start talking about sustainable growth and economic bubbles, it is important to understand the two types of demographics moving here during the pandemic. The first are people in the rental market looking for temporary refuge from the COVID-19 virus. The pandemic pushed these evacuees out of states like New York, California and Illinois as they experienced higher virus pollution numbers and harsh weather. The second demographic includes those seeking relief from the 2017 tax reform. In both of these cases, the driving force is taxes (federal and state).

The pandemic’s work-from-home culture also propelled individuals and companies who were already considering a move to Florida to pull the trigger. This changed everything, as a whole, for the average person. Our real estate market has continuously experienced a huge demand in single-family homes and, as inventory dwindles and vaccinations rise, a renewed interest in condos and the commercial real estate market.

IS IT A BUBBLE?

Florida is a growth market that provides business opportunities for everyone.

When we compare 2006 to the current market, there are a few key differentiators that support the sustainability of today’s South Florida demand.

First, today’s market is fueled by U.S. residents, not Latin American buyers solely looking for a return on their investment. Florida is no longer a state where buyers flock to purchase a summer vacation home like they did 30 years ago. Today, it is a primary residence destination. Americans are buying homes, moving their cars, enrolling their children in school and setting up businesses here. While LATAM buyers were only contributing to the tourism industry, today’s buyers are starting businesses and fueling the economy. The impact of all these people moving to Florida is going to be significant.

Another key factor is the increased relocation of major hedge funds that is diversifying our economy. As these companies move to Florida, they bring thousands of executives and new jobs — and home buyers. These big moves solidify the long-term commitment by many of these companies. For Florida, this is a big deal.

Undeniably, migration to Florida is primarily driven by taxes, starting with tax reform of 2017. There is no reason to believe this basic tax structure will change in the next five years — providing sustainability for the foreseeable future.

CITY ON THE RISE

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says South Florida is on its way to becoming the next Silicon Valley, and it’s possibly very true. Our economy is going to become far more diverse and how our communities react is a major part of South Florida’s sustainable growth. We are already seeing the diversification of jobs being created due to this migration, from tech to healthcare and education. Charter schools are reaching full capacity for fall registrations and lingering availability is a deciding factor on where families are moving. This creates a huge demand for more schools, which brings demand for more jobs.

In a work-from-home economy, traffic has become an apparent indicator of the palpability of the migration of 2020 to South Florida. The impact on the highways has been significantly noticeable year round versus its seasonal uptick — so much so, that it has driven our government officials to seek solutions from the best innovators in the world, like Elon Musk and his company The Boring Company. Several local municipalities are looking at engineering underground highways.

South Florida has been growing for years and is on the precipice of even greater, unprecedented growth. How we, the people and city officials, respond to this growth and plan for the future will be vital to its sustainability.

Craig Studnicky is CEO and Founder of RelatedISG Realty and Principal of ISG World. He moved from New York to Miami in 1992.

Recommended Stories

  • My Home Inspection Revealed Major Issues With the House I'm Buying. Now What?

    You'll also need to have a home inspection performed on the property you want to buy. The purpose of a home inspection is to uncover any issues with a property before you close on it. It's standard practice for real estate contracts to have a home inspection contingency.

  • U.S. households have increased their exposure to stocks to the highest level on record

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios VisualsU.S. households increased their exposure to stocks to 41% of their total financial assets in April, the highest level on record, WSJ reported Sunday, citing JPMorgan and Federal Reserve data that dates back to 1952.Why it matters: It's the latest evidence that investors are getting far more bullish on equities, increasing exposure to risk and reducing hedges.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe data includes 401(k) retirement accounts, which means everyday Americans' savings are following retail and institutional traders' bets that the stock market will continue to fly high. By the numbers: Stock funds have seen net inflows for seven straight weeks, including a net $53.7 billion for the week ending March 17, an all-time high, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.The big picture: Everyone and their mother is buying stocks, with flows underpinned by record borrowing from hedge funds and big banks, as well as a record level of margin debt being held by retail and institutional investors.Equity funds haven't seen net outflows since the week of March 3, with the S&P 500 rising by 10% since then.By mid-April, more money had flowed into stock funds this year than had been seen for the 12-year period of 2008-2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rental market unusually uncertain, Nationwide says

    The building society's buy-to-let arm says housing preferences shifted during the pandemic.

  • Flights from DFW Airport to Europe are back, but many travelers need a COVID vaccine

    Fort Worth-based American Airlines plans to resume flights to Greece, Israel and maybe the United Kingdom this summer.

  • 71-year-old man punched in face, police search for suspect

    Video shows the suspect, who can be seen holding something in one hand, swinging at the 71-year-old man from behind with his other hand.

  • Eagles got a playmaker, extra first-round pick and depth

    The Philadelphia Eagles added an extra first-round pick next year before selecting the Heisman Trophy winner, and spent the rest of the draft focused mainly on defense. Trading up to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall after moving down from the sixth spot to the 12th easily was the highlight of Philadelphia’s draft. The Eagles got a high-ceiling offensive lineman with a long injury history when they took Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson in the second round.

  • Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19, was the top vote-getter on Saturday in a crowded field of 23 candidates vying to represent the state's 6th Congressional District. Wright was headed to a runoff against another Republican in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, a longtime Republican-held district.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in May (and Beyond)

    Not to pick favorites, but the standout stock for May is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN). The real estate sector is ripe for disruption, and Redfin looks to have all the tools needed to become a new-age player in a $93 billion market. On a macro basis, Redfin is being aided by historically low mortgage rates, an exceptionally dovish Federal Reserve, and multiple stimulus packages being pushed out by Washington.

  • Best Budgeting Advice From Suze Orman and 9 Other Money Experts

    In order to function, every person, household and business has to keep track of how much money is coming in, how much is going out and where it's being spent. Budgets come in all shapes and sizes...

  • 5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Now To Secure Your Financial Future

    Everyone wants financial security, and there’s really no time like the present to begin taking the steps toward achieving that outcome. Financial security, such as having savings or being able to purchase a home, may seem daunting but are very achievable with small, simple lifestyle changes that you can make today.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • Pitts and other players who got away could haunt Dolphins

    The Miami Dolphins’ draft may be remembered for the players who went elsewhere. The Dolphins initially held the No. 3 overall pick, meaning they could have selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase as a tantalizing target for Tua Tagovailoa. “We’d love to draft every position, every player, every year if we could,” general manager Chris Grier said.

  • Israel observes day of mourning after 45 people, including British student, die in festival stampede

    Israel on Sunday held a national day of mourning for the 45 lives lost in a stampede at a religious festival in Upper Galilee, which included a 24-year-old British student. Moshe Bergman, originally from Manchester, had travelled to Israel to study at a yeshiva in Jerusalem but died in the crush in Mount Meron in the early hours of Friday morning. He was buried at midnight in Jerusalem, according to a funeral notice published by Israeli media, though his family was not in attendance as they live overseas. However a crowd of mourners, including many who did not know him personally, attended his levayah, a Jewish ceremony. The Israeli government cancelled its cabinet meeting on Sunday as a mark of respect, while the blue and white national flag was flown at half mast across the country. Concerts and other public events were postponed, while schools in Jerusalem said they would spend the day studying the disaster. The 45 victims of the tragedy were laid to rest before sundown on Friday and then after sundown on Saturday, in accordance with Jewish custom. According to the Israeli foreign ministry, six of the victims were US citizens and two were Canadian citizens. Among the victims are a dozen children and teenagers, including a nine-year-old boy. Several families lost more than one relative to the stampede, which also killed a father of 11 children. The stampede occurred at the Lag B’Omer religious festival in the hillstop village of Mount Meron. The ceremony is held in honour of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second century sage and mystic.

  • Falcons draft picks 2021: All of Atlanta’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

    The Falcons’ first-year general manager Terry Fontenot holds the No. 4 overall pick and could use it to find a quarterback to replace Matt Ryan upon the All-Pro signal caller’s eventual retirement. Assuming Trevor Lawrence goes first overall and Zach Wilson second, the 49ers will take Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance third. That [more]

  • The 30-1 Method Workout Will Get You Fitter in 15-Minutes

    Maybe you’re trying to save some money. (Gym memberships and classes are so pricey.) Or perhaps things are picking up at work. (This includes happy hours.) Whatever the reason, it’s tough to get motivated, and...

  • 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Free Fire TV Stick 4K with eero, $4 smart plugs, must-have $35 kitchen gadget, more

    With Mother's Day 2021 now just one week away, you know Amazon was going to turn up the heat on its daily deals. What you might not have realized, however, is just how incredible Amazon's deals were going to be this week! Highlights in Sunday's roundup of the 10 best daily deals we can find include the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for just $37.99, the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $24.99, wildly popular Gosund Wi-Fi mini smart plugs for only $4.20 each when you use the coupon code 9R27GQBX at checkout (this deal ends today!), Apple's $249 AirPods Pro for only $197, a huge 30% discount that slashes a must-have kitchen gadget that helps you cook the perfect steak every time for just $34.99, insanely durable Tuff & Co iPhone clear cases with a deep 32% discount on all models, a huge 50% discount that drops the beloved Echo Auto to only $24.99, a FREE Fire TV Stick 4K when you get the blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, the $75 Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug bundle for just $39.99, and the $130 Kindle Paperwhite that book readers can't live without for $94.99. See all of today's top deals down below!

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Check out these compelling companies specializing in cloud-based data management, optical technology, and radio-frequency identification.

  • Andrew Yang's nonprofit used metric that disadvantaged applicants from historically Black colleges, records show

    While New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was still running things at Venture for America, the nonprofit he founded, he "failed to recruit many participants of color," The New York Times reports. While the Times investigation doesn't reveal specific demographic breakdowns of acceptance rates for the program, which trains recent graduates and young professionals to work at startups in cities across the United States, it did shed a light on some of the built-in challenges in the application process. Ivy League graduates had a leg up thanks to a system that gave applicants a score based on their alma mater. At the same, "internal records show the rubric ended up classifying virtually all the country's historically Black colleges in the lowest tier" even if they ranked higher than other colleges and universities in the annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, the Times reports. After Yang left in 2017, former employees told the Times, Venture for America dumped the metric. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • 3 Trends Home Buyers Should Watch in May

    With that in mind, here are a few current trends to think about if you're interested in buying a home in May. On Jan. 1, the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage was 2.765%. In fact, if you're taking out a $200,000 mortgage, the difference between a 2.765% interest rate and a 3.196% interest rate is an extra $46 a month in principal and interest.

  • Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

    Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19, secured a place in a U.S. House runoff for her late husband’s seat Saturday night. With votes still being counted, Wright was ahead with more than 18% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Close behind were Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for the other runoff spot.