Miguel Cabrera and the members of the 3,000-hits club
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has joined the 3,000-hits club, the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to do so.
Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat. Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, who played with Cabrera on the Tigers, came over to give his former teammate a big hug.
He's given us 3,000 to choose from. These are the Tigers legend's most memorable.
Heres a look at the active MLB players who are closest to joining Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the 3,000-hit club.
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was in Comerica Park when Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera notched the 3000th hit of his career.
