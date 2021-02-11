Miguel Cardona as US Education Secretary: What to know about the former teacher and first-generation college student

A key Senate committee is scheduled to vote on the nomination of Miguel Cardona as the next U.S. Education Secretary Thursday, putting him a step closer to guiding the reopening of more K-8 classrooms in America, albeit under a scaled-back plan announced by the White House this week.

Cardona, the current commissioner of education in Connecticut, has won praise from both Republican and Democrats on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Members are expected to approve him.

If approved by the full Senate after that, Cardona would succeed former secretary Betsy DeVos and take the helm of American schooling at a fraught time. Debates about reopening K-12 classrooms have pitted teachers, administrators, school boards and parents against each other. Colleges are bleeding money. Student debt is mounting. Learners everywhere are struggling to keep up with classes online.

And Congress is debating another relief package that, if passed as proposed by President Joe Biden, would send another $130 billion to schools — and amount to the biggest one-time federal investment in K-12 education.

As a first-generation college student, a former teacher and administrator, a father of school-aged children, and someone who grew up poor and speaks English as a second language, Cardona has personal experience with just about all the key issues in K-12 and higher education right now.

Although the federal government's role in local education matters is limited, Cardona would have broad oversight powers and can set the tone for what's important. Here's what he'd likely focus on first.

Schools can reopen safely, Cardona says

Biden has scaled back his election pledge to open the country's K-12 schools within his first 100 days. On the first day in office, Biden's team released a plan that said it would limit its focus to K-8 schools. On Tuesday, the administration narrowed that further, saying the new goal is to open more than half of K-8 schools for at least one day a week of classroom instruction.

Story continues

'At least one day a week': White House clarifies Biden's goal to reopen schools

By some measures, that's already happened — which may pose a hurdle for Education Department messaging. About 60% of U.S. districts are offering at least some in-person learning, according to Burbio, a company that aggregates school calendars.

And 43 of the 75 large districts in North America that belong to the Council of Great City Schools, a member organization, are offering some in-person learning, according to a tally kept by Education Week magazine and the Council. The extent of classroom instruction varies widely, however.

Teachers unions in some cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Buffalo and Montclair, New Jersey, have pushed back fiercely to opening classrooms because they don't trust their districts could do it safely. Chicago's teachers headed back to classrooms Thursday after union and city leaders clashed for more than two weeks over the plan to bring more K-8 educators and students back to buildings.

Union pushback: These parents want their kids back in school. Teachers are wary.

Second grader Cody Yang spreads out his arms as he practices socially distancing while standing in the hallway Jan. 19, 2021 at Park Brook Elementary School in Brooklyn Park, Minn. About 100 students in prekindergarten to second grade returned to school for in-person learning.

Schools can reopen safely without all teachers being vaccinated for COVID-19, Cardona said at his confirmation hearing Feb. 3, a sentiment echoed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Cardona also said schools need more resources to reopen and to provide extended learning opportunities, a likely indication of support for Biden's K-12 funding proposal. And teachers should be able to get vaccinated swiftly – at both public and private schools, he added.

"There is no substitute for a classroom experience for our students," Cardona said, adding that he'd bring a "mentality of partnership and clear communication to help recover our public education and reopen our schools."

In-person school can be safe: CDC reports how schools with little COVID-19 spread are making it work

Standardized tests this spring?

Will students have to take state standardized achievement tests this spring? And if so, will the results be used to judge the performance of students and teachers?

Federal law requires states to give annual standardized achievement exams in reading and math to students in grades 3-8 and once in high school, and to report the results. Many schools also issue their own quick tests for progress over the year, but those are locally decided and not federally mandated.

Amid school closures last spring, DeVos and her team waived the federal testing requirement in 2020.

Cardona didn't say whether that would happen again this year. It's important to test students for a guidepost on how far they've progressed academically, he said in his hearing, but he acknowledged the pandemic and remote learning present major hurdles.

"If the conditions under COVID-19 prevent a student from being in school in person, I don’t think we need to be bringing students in just to test them," Cardona said.

Before the pandemic, a school's low scores on state exams could trigger anything from additional money for improvement efforts to additional scrutiny from the state or federal government — or both. Cardona hasn't specified how the Department of Education should use the results of any exams administered this year, but he did say states should have a voice in that matter.

U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Miguel Cardona testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill on February 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Previously Cardona served as Connecticut's Education Secretary.

Increasing support for English learners, community colleges

Cardona stressed he's in favor of other strategies to help disadvantaged children get ahead, such as increasing opportunities for students to take college classes in high school, expanding support for English learners and encouraging more pathways to college and also technical careers.

Cardona has repeatedly praised the work of community colleges, calling them "the nation's best-kept secret" in his hearing. This echoes sentiments from Biden, who said he would push for legislation making two year programs tuition-free, and First Lady Jill Biden, a community college instructor.

That support comes at time when student enrollment has sunk at these institutions during the pandemic, which is likely to affect their long-term financial health.

Cardona's championing of community colleges has received some bipartisan support. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said he and his wife were community college graduates, and he hoped students would consider attending these institutions as a way to save money.

Cardona has said community colleges would be important for economic rebuilding.

“They serve the community, it’s in the name,” Cardona said. “What we need to do more is make those programs more available and accessible earlier for our learners.”

A focus on civil rights, LGBTQ students

"We're going to make sure learning environments are places that will be free of harassment for LGBTQ students," Cardona said in his hearing.

Cardona also stressed the legal rights of transgender children when pressed by two Republican senators about transgender girls competing against biological girls in high school sports.

"The Supreme Court ruled discrimination based on gender is illegal," he said.

Being LGBTQ during COVID: Why some LGBTQ people are struggling with makeup-free and natural hair trends

Robert Griggs, of Jensen Beach, Florida, speaks up for his transgender son during a Martin County School Board discussion regarding a proposed proclamation to honor October as LGBTQ+ History Month during a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

The Department of Education sets guidance for how schools and districts should handle issues around civil rights and equity for children, but there's long been debate about the proper scope of that guidance.

Under the Obama administration, the Office of Civil Rights collected data from schools about systemic issues, such as racial inequities in school discipline . Under the Trump administration, DeVos and her team focused more on investigating individual civil rights complaints against schools.

More big picture data-gathering would likely ramp up under a Cardona administration. Already, the Education Department announced a national survey to collect data about how school districts reopened this year, with a break down of enrollment and attendance rates and type of instruction by race, income, disability and English learner status.

All the plans that are missing

Cardona will need to provide plans on a number of other topics, such as how to handle sexual assault complaints on campuses, whether student loan debts should be forgiven, and how far to go in guiding plans for helping students catch up academically.

That's especially going to be true for students from vulnerable backgrounds – those who are low-income or racial minorities or those who have special learning needs. Those students were more likely to fall behind, not graduate, and not pursue a post-secondary education compared to their wealthier peers, even in pre-pandemic times.

"We will boldly address educational inequities head on," Cardona said in his hearing.

But the specifics are yet to come.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona on COVID, school reopening