Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi separate after 17 years together

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are calling it quits after 17 years together.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE exclusively on Monday. “The couple both wish each other well.”

The singer-songwriter, 35, born Miguel Jontel Pimentel, and the actress and model, also 35, dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2018.

Following the news, Miguel took to Instagram Stories to share a message about having clear intentions.

“What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire,” his post read, as reported by E! News. “Clarity is key…Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire.”

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Mandi also shared cryptic quotes on Instagram about being open to love, according to the report.

“Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that,” one quote read, while another stated, “Angel number 1212 symbolizes your spiritual awakening in life and a great sign that you’re on your way towards your luck for love.”

Earlier this year, Mandi spoke to PEOPLE about her and Miguel’s life during months of COVID quarantine.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot,” she said at the time. “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

“But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,’ ” she continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”

The Platinum Life actress opened up about their decades-long relationship in a 2018 interview with E! News.

“It just felt right. It was a long time coming and you know, when you’re with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen,” she shared at the time. “There’s a lot of growth. There’s a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right, to really find ourselves and through that process, fortunately, we grew together and not apart. Now in our thirties, it just felt so right to finally make it official.”

Singer Miguel (R) and Nazanin Mandi attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Mandi went on to say that she was looking forward to “building an even stronger relationship” with Miguel and noted that their wedding made her fall in love with him even more.

“This morning I told him, ‘It’s so weird because I always thought I couldn’t love you any more than I do now,'” she recalled. “And the wedding totally changed that, I’m like, ‘Now I love you even more which is so shocking because I didn’t think I could!'”

It’s unclear what led to Miguel and Mandi going their separate ways. They have no children together.

