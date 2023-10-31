Mika Zibanejad scores in overtime as Rangers beat Jets 3-2 for perfect road trip

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) scores the winning goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during overtime NHL game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 4:34 into overtime, and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin celebrated his 32nd birthday with a goal and two assists, stretching his season-opening point streak to nine games. Chris Kreider scored his sixth goal for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots.

The Rangers closed out a 5-0 road trip. It was the first time in franchise history that the team had a perfect trip of at least five games.

David Gustaffson and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets in front of 11,898 fans at Canada Life Centre, the second-highest attendance of the season.

Cole Perfetti had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg, which is riding a five-game point streak (3-0-2).

The teams were tied 1-1 going into the third period.

Panarin scored the game’s first goal when he redirected a pass from former Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba into the net with 1:36 remaining in the opening period.

Gustaffson tied it 28 seconds later with his second goal of the season.

New York got the game’s first power play 1:06 into the second and almost scored. Vincent Trocheck's shot hit Hellebuyck’s pad, then the post and sat on the goal line. Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon swooped in and swiped it away.

Ehlers beat Shesterkin with a wraparound at 5:08 of the third. It was his second goal of the season and 400th career point.

Kreider tipped in an Adam Fox shot on the power play to tie it at 13:12.

Winnipeg went into overtime on the power play after New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren was called for tripping with 19 seconds remaining in the third, but couldn’t capitalize.

The Jets honored former captain Blake Wheeler with a video tribute midway through the first period.

Wheeler spent 13 seasons with the organization, including his last 12 with the Jets after the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Winnipeg in 2011. The final year of his contract was bought out in the offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Rangers.

He brought his wife and three children in for the game.

“It’s special to tie a bow on the whole experience together,” he told reporters after Monday’s morning skate.

