Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup skiing record

While Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef and has access to some of the world's best tools and ingredients to cook with, he understands what it's like to try to stick to a food budget while feeding a family. In fact, it's something he often keeps in mind while creating recipes for his cookbooks, his digital series (including the just-launched Next Level Kitchen), his MasterClass, and while coaching contestants on his TV shows. In the show, contestants compete on one of three "floors" of kitchens, where the first floor is a bare-bones set-up in terms of tools and foods, and the top is similar to a gourmet restaurant kitchen.