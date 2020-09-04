Mikal Smith, son of former Bears coach Lovie Smith, indicted on charges of sex trafficking and operating a prostitution ring

Mikal Smith, who coached alongside his father, Lovie Smith, with the Chicago Bears, faces multiple charges related to sex trafficking and operating a prostitution ring.

According to an indictment issued Aug. 24 by the Arizona State Grand Jury, Mikal Smith, 43, faces charges including conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering, pandering, threatening or intimidating, and receiving earnings of a prostitute. He and co-defendant Aprel Rasmussen are accused of operating a prostitution ring around Phoenix and its suburbs from Dec. 1, 2018, to Sept. 19, 2019.

“Smith is accused of using constant surveillance and threats of retaliation to keep the victim under his control,” according to a tweet Thursday from the account of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Smith and Rasmussen are accused of encouraging a victim to engage in prostitution. Smith is accused of encouraging Rasmussen to do the same and of threatening her and another victim.