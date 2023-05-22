Mike Aiello inducted into SHG Hall of Fame

Mike Aiello

Mike Aiello, an owner and president and CEO of Troxell Insurance in Springfield, was inducted into the Sacred Heart-Griffin High School Hall of Fame at graduation at Ken Leonard Field on Sunday.

The valedictorian of the 146-student class was Joe Humphrey while the salutatorian was Kate Killian.

It marked the end of tenures for SHG president, Sister Katherine O'Connor, who served for 18 years, and principal Kara Rapacz, who is leaving after 16 years, six of those as principal.

More: 'The best in the world': Vose Korndogs has a new stand in a familiar place

The school recently named Bill Moredock, the principal at Little Flower School and a longtime director of student and family services and guidance counselor at SHG, as president.

Teresa Saner, a math teacher, will serve in an interim role as principal for the 2023-24 school year.

Aiello, a 1974 graduate of then all-male Griffin High School, a forerunner to SHG, is a prolific volunteer for a number of charities and agencies in Springfield.

"Mike Aiello lives and demonstrates his faith and is a servant leader who reaches out and guides others through his many selfless acts of kindness, generosity, mentoring and giving," O'Connor said during his induction.

Aiello has worked in the financial and insurance industries for more than 40 years. In 1989, he joined Troxell, became an owner in 1992 and was named president in 1995.

During his tenure, Troxell has grown from 20 employees to more than 135 employees and now has offices in three states.

"Troxell’s culture is built on the philosophy of giving back and is modeled by Mike," O'Connor said in her remarks. "He encourages every Troxell employee to volunteer their time and talents and helps them find local chapters and boards to get involved with."

Aiello is a board member for Bank of Springfield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Advisory Board, Hope Institute for Children and Families, Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance and Memorial Health System. He was recognized with the President’s Award for Outstanding Leadership and Dedication by the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce for his leadership on the Quantum Growth Partnership (Q5) initiative.

Story continues

Aiello has supported several local charities and organizations and schools, including the Hope Learning Academy, Kidzeum of Health and Science, Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries, St. Joseph’s Home, St. Martin de Porres Center, SHG and St. Aloysius and St. Patrick Catholic schools.

Aiello helps fund a scholarship for a St. Aloysius eighth grader who plans to attend SHG. The scholarship is named in memory of Aiello's parents, Flora and Dominic Aiello.

Aiello is a graduate of Springfield College in Illinois and Western Illinois University.

He and his wife, Jill, have two children, Nick and Alysse, both graduates of SHG, and two grandchildren, Leighton and Graham.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Business owner and volunteer Mike Aiello inducted into SHG Hall of Fame