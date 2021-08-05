Mike Ashley to quit Frasers CEO role but keep it in the family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Davey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, one of Britain's best known and most outspoken business leaders, is set to step down as chief executive of the sportswear retail group he founded nearly 40 years ago, giving up the role to the partner of his daughter.

Frasers Group, formerly called Sports Direct, said on Thursday its board was in talks with regards to "transitioning" the CEO role from Ashley to Michael Murray, the group's current "head of elevation", over the course of the 2021-22 financial year.

"It is currently proposed that Michael Murray will assume the role of CEO on 1 May 2022," it said.

The group said that if Ashley did give up the CEO role he has held since 2016 he would remain on the board as an executive director.

Shares in Frasers were down 1% at 0726 GMT, paring 2021 gains to 35%.

Ashley, who is also owner of Premier League soccer club Newcastle United, founded the company in 1982 and retains 64% of its equity. He held the title of executive deputy chairman when Sports Direct floated in 2007 until 2016.

Murray is the partner of Ashley's daughter Anna.

Though Murray does not currently sit on Frasers' board, his job has made him central to the group's strategy to modernise and go upmarket - the elevation strategy.

Ashley's long-stated desire is to make Frasers the "Selfridges of sport", emulating the status of the London department store.

"The group's elevation strategy is transforming the business and receiving positive feedback from consumers and our brand partners, especially on projects such as the new Oxford Street Sports Direct which opened in June 2021," Frasers said.

"The board consider it appropriate that Michael leads us forward on this increasingly successful elevation journey."

The group reported a 29.4% rise in core earnings in the year to April 25 as a strong online performance offset a hit from store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 390.8 million pounds, up from 302.1 million pounds in 2019-20, despite an 8.4% decline in revenue to 3.6 billion pounds.

Frasers said its UK stores have performed above expectations since reopening after lockdown and its online operation has continued to "significantly outperform" pre-COVID-19 periods.

However, it said it was not giving guidance for the 2021-22 year due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

"Management remains of the view that there is a high risk of future Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, likely to be over this Winter and maybe beyond," it said.

($1 = 0.7207 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Paul Sandle and Jane Merriman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Continental cuts 2021 vehicle production outlook on chips crunch

    German automotive supplier Continental AG cut its growth forecast for the production of passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2021 on Thursday due to a chip supply crunch it sees persisting throughout the year. Continental trimmed its forecast for production to rise 8% to 10%, down from a previous forecast for 9% to 12%. Shares in Continental were down 3.5% at 0719 GMT.

  • Polish e-commerce platform Allegro scales up expansion after profit beat

    Founded more than 20 years ago as a home-grown rival to eBay, Allegro saw a sales boost last year as the pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping and consumers relied on e-commerce for their everyday needs. Its second-quarter net profit jumped 59.9% to 295.9 million zlotys ($77.2 million), topping the 286 million zlotys expected by analysts, despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions and intensifying competition. He said Allegro has signed a deal to deliver offers for merchants to ship to European Union countries, but added there was nothing concrete on potential mergers and acquisitions.

  • Glencore Signals Bigger Payouts Ahead as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc said it could dramatically increase returns to shareholders going forward as the company cashes in on high prices for the commodities it mines and trades.Glencore announced $1.18 billion in dividends and share repurchases Thursday after surging metals prices helped drive first-half earnings to a record. But while the buyback may be a welcome surprise for investors, Glencore’s payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto Group and Anglo American Plc, which la

  • Why whales in Alaska have been so happy

    What will happen to Alaska's whales when tourism returns to waters stilled by Covid?

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • This Low-Risk Stock Is a Long-Term Winner

    This company's history is filled with slow and steady progress. There's no reason to expect that to change anytime soon, despite a big recent deal.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.