Mike Bianchi: Controversial transfer Mikey Williams not allowed to enroll at UCF for months

ORLANDO, Fla. — I hate to be the party-pooper who spoils all the fun, but it’s going to be months before controversial basketball commitment Mikey Williams suits up for the UCF Knights.

If, in fact, he ever suits up for the Knights.

Understandably, it was huge news when Williams, the former five-star recruit from San Diego who originally signed with Memphis, announced last week that he is transferring to UCF. What wasn’t widely reported is that Williams isn’t even eligible to enroll at UCF for seven months because of a serious criminal issue involving a shooting outside his San Diego County home last March.

San Diego County authorities originally charged the then-18-year-old Williams with multiple felony counts of assault with a firearm. According to police, a dispute just before midnight ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving Williams’ house with six passengers inside it. Bullets hit the back of the car and the back windshield yet thankfully nobody inside was injured.

As a result, Williams was never allowed to suit up for Memphis and decided last week he wanted to transfer to UCF. However, UCF and other state colleges have a rule that says an athlete charged with a felony cannot be enrolled or eligible to play until the felony charge is either dropped or reduced. Hence, the famous quote from legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden years ago when prosecutors were considering charging FSU star wide receiver Peter Warrick with a felony for shoplifting. Cracked Bowden: “I’m praying for a misdemeanor.”

So, too, is UCF.

Williams had originally faced nine felony counts and up to 30 years in prison, but in exchange for him pleading guilty to one lesser felony count of making a criminal threat, eight of the felony counts were dismissed. If Williams completes a gun-safety course, attends anger-management classes and does 80 hours of community service, the remaining felony would then be reduced to a misdemeanor.

However, sentencing isn’t set until Aug. 12 in San Diego County Superior Court. What that mean is this: Unless the sentencing hearing is moved up, Williams wouldn’t be eligible to play at UCF until next basketball season.

Here’s hoping Williams eventually does enroll at UCF because, quite frankly, if anybody can mentor him and set him on the right course, it’s Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins.

But in today’s topsy-turvy world of the transfer portal where a player is committed one day and decommitted the next, a lot can happen between now and August.

Stay tuned.