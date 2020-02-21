Mike Bloomberg is going after Trump with billboards mocking him for eating burnt steak and cheating at golf

Mark Ralston/Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg's 2020 campaign has put up billboards trolling President Donald Trump for eating burnt steak, cheating at golf, and losing the popular vote in several Western states.

The former Wall Street executive and friend of Trump's is attempting to position himself as the strongest general election candidate and flooding the race with ads.

Bloomberg isn't even on the ballot in the Nevada caucus, but Trump may see the billboards when he visits Las Vegas and Phoenix for campaign events on Friday.

Bloomberg has spent $415 million so far on TV, radio, and digital ads — nearly 10 times as much as Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent on ads.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York city mayor, has put up billboards this week trolling President Donald Trump for eating burnt steak, cheating at golf, and losing the popular vote in several Western states.

Rather than focusing on his opponents in the Democratic primary, the former Wall Street executive and friend of Trump's is attempting to position himself as the strongest general-election candidate.

Bloomberg isn't even on the ballot in the Nevada caucus, but when Trump visits Las Vegas and Phoenix for campaign events on Friday, he'll be met with prominent billboards mocking him on the Vegas Strip and major highways in Arizona.

The billboards also reflect the increasingly personal attacks he's traded with the president, who's nicknamed Bloomberg "Mini Mike," a reference to the candidate's physical stature.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg's debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn't knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!"

Bloomberg has already spent more than $460 million on his campaign since he joined the race in November. By comparison, $415 million of that has been spent on TV, radio, and digital ads — almost 10 times as much as Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent on ads.

The billboards were designed to get under Trump's skin but appeared to irk many others.

It didn't take long for critics online to start tearing into the ads, calling them elitist for mocking well-done steak and discussing the golfing habits of two billionaires.

—Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) February 21, 2020

—Bloomberg Debate Coach (@lib_crusher) February 21, 2020

Read the original article on Business Insider