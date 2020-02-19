What prior debates tell us about Mike Bloomberg under pressure

This Wednesday former New York Mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will take to the debate stage for the first time in the 2020 election cycle. His inclusion in the debate has been met with criticism due to DNC rules changes that some argue benefit the former mayor unfairly — saying that he’s using his personal wealth to “buy the election.” While we don’t know if or how Bloomberg plans to combat these claims on the debate stage in Nevada, his mayoral debates from 2001, 2005 and 2009 may give us a preview of how he’ll respond to questions on his personal wealth, fluid political party affiliation and what sets him apart from the competition.