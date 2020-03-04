Mike Bloomberg quits 2020 race after spending more than $500m

The billionaire Mike Bloomberg has suspended his Democratic presidential campaign after spending more than $500m on a failed attempt to seize the moderate lane from rival Joe Biden.

Bloomberg, one of the richest people in the world, blitzed the Super Tuesday voting states with an extensive and expensive advertising campaign, after controversially skipping the early primary voting states – with almost nothing to show for his efforts and his millions.

The 78-year-old former New York mayor and media mogul has struggled with controversy since entering the race in November and put up weak performances in the two televised presidential debates he took part in.

He has also drawn fierce criticism from fellow candidates for his wealth and self-funding his campaign; for the New York police department’s stop-and-frisk policy, which disproportionately targeted men of color during his time in office as mayor; and his history of derogatory comments against women and minorities.

More details soon …