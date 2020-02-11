Mike Bloomberg wins the 1st precinct in New Hampshire's primary, for both parties

The five residents of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast the first ballots in New Hampshire's primary at midnight Tuesday, and the small winner was former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who did not campaign in the state and wasn't on the ballot. Bloomberg got the only write-in vote in the Republican primary, beating President Trump, and he got two Democratic write-in votes, putting him ahead of Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), each of whom got one vote.









NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY

Dixville Notch, NH

1 GOP vote for Bloomberg

1 Dem vote for Buttigieg

1 Dem vote for Sanders

2 Dem votes for Bloomberg

In the other two slightly larger towns that voted at midnight on Tuesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) won both precincts on the Democratic side and Trump won the Republican votes. Klobuchar got six votes in Hart's Location, topping Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) four votes, the three votes each for Sanders and Andrew Yang, and one vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), and Tom Steyer. In Millsfield, Klobuchar won the precinct with just two votes, followed by one vote each for Biden, Buttigieg, and Sanders.

The rest of New Hampshire starts voting as early as 6 a.m.

