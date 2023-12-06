Mike Colvin, Elmer Floyd file for Rep. Lucas's seat. Here's who else has filed in 2024 races.

Candidate filings for the 2024 elections opened up Monday, with dozens of candidates registering for Cumberland County and statewide races, including an already-busy race for the General Assembly seat currently filled by Rep. Marvin Lucas.

Three candidates have filed for the House of Representatives District 42 seat as of Tuesday afternoon. Mike Colvin, brother of Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, and former Rep. Elmer Floyd registered as Democratic candidates, while Leonard L. Bryant filed as a Republican candidate. Lucas has not announced if he will run for reelection.

Bryant previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Colvin said Tuesday that, as a Fayetteville native, he was inspired to run by his passion for his community.

"I'm a stakeholder," he said. "My heart's here and I'm passionate and poised for an opportunity to serve the community."

Colvin said he is especially passionate about healthcare, job creation, economic growth and development and public education.

Floyd said Tuesday that he planned to run on issues of job creation and bringing more projects to Cumberland County.

"I'm going to be the primetime candidate," he said.

Floyd said he believes Cumberland County Democrats conspired against him in the redistricting process to force him into Lucas' district.

"They don't like independent thinkers," he said. "But that's what Cumberland County needs — an independent thinker who has the people's best interests in mind."

In Cumberland County, candidates for 10 other local races had filed as of Tuesday morning, including three judicial races and a seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners.

Here’s your guide to who’s registered to run thus far.

Polling site at Kiwanis Recreation Center to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Candidate registration for the 2024 elections opened Monday.

U.S. House District 9

Incumbent GOP Rep. Richard Hudson registered as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 seat. Hudson lives in Southern Pines and has served in the House since 2013. He previously represented North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District before districts were redrawn after the 2020 Census.

State Senate District 19

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Val Applewhite and Republican challenger Semone Pemberton have registered as candidates for District 19 in the North Carolina Senate. Applewhite has served since 2023 after defeating Republican Wesley Meredith for her first term in office.

In a Tuesday news release, Pemberton, a Fayetteville Realtor, highlighted her time as chairwoman of the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission as an example of her dedication to serving Cumberland County.

"Pemberton personifies a rich history of leadership, community engagement, and a steadfast dedication to progress," the release said. "Her dedication to assisting the unhoused and supporting youth initiatives has earned her widespread admiration, painting a portrait of a leader deeply connected to the community's pulse."

State Senate District 21

Incumbent Republican Sen. Tom McInnis has registered for reelection to District 21 in the North Carolina Senate. He has served in the Senate since 2014 and has represented District 21 since 2022. His district covers all of Moore County and the northwest part of Cumberland County, which includes Spring Lake, Fort Liberty and parts of Fayetteville.

House of Representatives District 44

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Charles Smith will run for reelection in District 44. He has served since 2023.

House of Representatives District 45

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Frances Vinell Jackson registered for reelection to the House of Representatives District 45 in her bid for a second term.

District Court Judge District 14 Seat 8

Incumbent Judge Tiffany Marie Whitfield has registered as a Democratic candidate for District Court Judge District 14 Seat 8 in her bid for reelection.

District Court Judge District 14 Seat 9

Incumbent Judge Lou Olivera, who has served since 2012, filed as a Democratic candidate for District Court Judge District 14 Seat 9.

District Court Judge District 14 Seat 10

Incumbent Judge Cull Jordan, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to Judicial District 12 in 2021, filed as a Democratic candidate for Judicial District 14.

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2

Incumbent Vice Chairwoman Toni Stewart and three Republican candidates — Ron Ross, Jeremy Stanley and Peter Pappas — have registered for the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2 race. Ross has previously run for the Board of Commissioners in 2020 and 2022. Pappas unsuccessfully ran for the Fayetteville City Council District 6 seat in 2022.

Statewide races

Candidates have filed in the following statewide races:

Governor: Chrelle Booker, Democrat; Michael R. "Mike" Morgan, Democrat

Lieutenant governor: Rivera Douthit, Republican

Attorney general: Tim Dunn, Democrat

Auditor: Jessica Holmes, Democrat

Commissioner of agriculture: Steven Troxler, Republican

Commissioner of insurance: Mike Causey, Republican

Commissioner of labor: Luke Farley, Republican; Travis J. Wilson, Republican; Jon Hardister, Republican

Secretary of state: Elaine Marshall, Democrat; Jesse Thomas, Republican

Treasurer: Wesley Harris, Democrat

North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6: Lora Christine Cubbage, Democrat; Allison Riggs, Democrat; Jefferson G. Griffin, Republican

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 12: Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Democrat; Tom Murry, Republican

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 14: Ed Eldred, Democrat; Valerie Zachary, Republican

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15: Martin E. Moore, Democrat; Hunter Murphy, Republican; Chris Freeman, Republican

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Election filings for Cumberland County and statewide races 2024