The Mike Flynn Fix Is in, But the Court Proceedings Still Matter. Here’s Why.

The Michael Flynn case is playing out like a film noir: We know the crime and that the criminal will get away from the start, and we’re watching to find out how things ended up there.

If Bill Barr’s Justice Department can’t convince a panel of judges to force Flynn’s trial judge, Emmet Sullivan, to let Flynn withdraw the guilty plea he’d already submitted, and that Sullivan has accepted, Trump will just pardon his former National Security Adviser. One way or the other, Flynn is getting off the hook.

The question is whether or not Barr’s crew will have to explain why they’re letting an admittedly guilty man walk.

William Barr’s Bogus Case for Jamming Up Hillary Clinton and Springing Michael Flynn, No Questions Asked

Friday, Justice Department attorneys argued before a federal appellate court that they shouldn’t have to explain themselves at all, after former federal judge John Gleeson— appointed by Sullivan to argue for the position that the Justice Department abandoned when they walked away from a conviction obtained by Robery Mueller—called the Trump administration’s reversal a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power” and “an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump.”

The guilt of Trump’s former national security advisor to the crime of making materially false statements to the FBI regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador in the wake of the 2016 election has only become clearer. Flynn long ago admitted to his culpability under oath; indeed he did so twice. But the government only recently and belatedly released transcripts of the conversations at issue, confirming that Flynn signaled that the incoming Trump administration planned to go easy on the Putin regime, despite the by then publicly disclosed Russian interference in the presidential race on Trump’s behalf.

Yet, long after the court accepted Flynn’s guilty plea, the DOJ filed a motion to dismiss the case in its entirety. In support, the government submitted an extraordinarily disingenuous brief, asserting, based on claims at odds with arguments and allegations the government had advanced for years, that Flynn was innocent. The government also more than suggested, based on the flimsiest of evidence, that Flynn had been the victim of misconduct at the hands of the FBI, and possibly Mueller’s team.

Under the plain terms of the governing rule, the DOJ’s dismissal motion has to be approved by the trial court. To that end, Sullivan appointed Gleeson to provide the court with the benefit of available arguments against the motion (since no party was doing so) and indicated his intention to hold a hearing on the motion.

The DOJ, however, would have none of that; instead, Barr’s team supported Flynn’s petition for the issuance of a “writ of mandamus” by the DC Court of Appeals directing Sullivan to grant DOJ’s dismissal motion without any review or consideration whatsoever, and indeed without even asking how and why Barr came to repudiate the work of his own department’s prosecutors.

During Friday’s argument, Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson cut to the heart of the matter by asking deputy solicitor general Jeffrey Wall just what sort of prejudice or harm Flynn (who remains out on bail) or the government stand to suffer from allowing Sullivan to rule on the DOJ’s motion. This question is critical, because a writ of mandamus is proper only if the petitioner lacks a proper remedy in the trial court. Here, where Sullivan has yet to even rule on the motion, isn’t the proper remedy simply to follow “regular order and allow” Judge Sullivan do so, Henderson asked.

In response, Wall acknowledged what is really at stake for Barr, and, most importantly, Trump: The risk of public embarrassment. According to Wall, a hearing on the DOJ’s motion would be a “spectacle” and could threaten the “integrity” of the “Executive,” meaning Trump’s presidency. That may be true, but for reasons that should lead the appellate court to deny Flynn’s petition.

As Gleeson demonstrates in his brief, the public record raises serious questions of misconduct, not by the FBI agents and prosecutors who brought the case against Flynn, but rather by Trump’s consigliere, Barr. Gleeson dismantles the government’s motion to dismiss, demonstrating that it is based on pretextual legal and factual arguments, and is infected with open and notorious evidence of prosecutorial abuse.