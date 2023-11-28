Mike Huckabee says impeachment vote on Biden would be ‘political disaster’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) warned Monday that an impeachment vote on President Biden would be a “political disaster” for House Republicans.

In an interview with “Just the News No Noise” on Real America’s Voice, Huckabee said House GOP members should not move to impeach the president without the support of some Democrats.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden in September that is centered on his family’s foreign business dealings.

Huckabee cautioned it would be a “huge mistake” to move forward without getting more information.

“To impeach Joe Biden in the House, knowing it’s not going to go to the Senate — there’s no point,” he said. “All it becomes is a political disaster.”

Huckabee said that until some Democrats agree with Republicans in that “Joe Biden is hopelessly corrupt,” the GOP members of the House should focus on other things, such as winning elections.

“Until that happens, the best thing Republicans can do is keep dribbling out the information of Joe’s ties to the Communist Chinese Party and business deals,” Huckabee said, adding that they should also “focus on a message that gets us elected, and reminding people how much better off they were when Donald Trump was president than they have been since Joe Biden has taken the reins.”

Many Senate Republicans said that they were not happy with McCarthy’s decision shortly after the inquiry was opened. A handful of senators told The Hill at the time that they were worried an impeachment inquiry could backfire on the party.

New Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he fully supported the impeachment inquiry into Biden earlier this month, praising the three committee leaders — House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) — who are spearheading the inquiry.

“As we move forward toward an inflection point in this critical investigation, they have my full and unwavering support,” Johnson said of the committee chairs.

Huckabee also blasted the leadership of the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Monday’s interview, saying there is “no cohesive message.” He said under previous leadership before current Chair Ronna McDaniel, there was more coordination throughout the Republican Party.

“The RNC became a very important part of winning elections,” he said. “I’m not seeing that right now. It seems like that we raise money, but we don’t raise that much. But we don’t have a message.”

“There’s not a clear, concise and cohesive message that Republicans can rally around, and one that the American people will embrace and say, ‘You know what, that’s what I believe; I’m going to support that,'” Huckabee added.

