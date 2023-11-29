Mike Huckabee Warns House GOP Impeaching Joe Biden Could Spell ‘Political Disaster’

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Tuesday warned that if Republicans move to impeach President Joe Biden without any Democratic votes, that could spell a “political disaster” for the party.

Huckabee said “there’s no point” impeaching Biden in the House while knowing that the case is not going to go anywhere in the Senate, where Democrats hold a majority.

“All it becomes is a political disaster,” Huckabee told Real America’s Voice’s “Just The News No Noise.”

Huckabee added that the impeachment inquiry into Biden underway in the House should continue but warned that until some Democrats come on board with impeaching him, the GOP should emphasize to Americans that they are worse off with Biden in the White House.

“Until that happens, the best thing Republicans can do is keep dribbling out the information of Joe’s ties to the Communist Chinese Party and business deals but focus on a message that gets us elected and reminding people how much better off they were when Donald Trump was president than they have been since Joe Biden has taken the reins,” he said.

Huckabee, who ran for president in 2008 and 2016, has already thrown his support behind Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination contest.

Meanwhile, the president’s son Hunter Biden on Tuesday offered to testify before the House Oversight Committee in a public hearing, saying a deposition behind closed doors could be manipulated to “distort the facts and misinform the public.” But the panel’s chair, James Comer, rejected the idea.

“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else,” Comer said.

The Kentucky Republican is heading the impeachment inquiry in coordination with his fellow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, and Jason Smith (Mo.), who leads the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Republicans have so far failed to present evidence that ties the president to his son’s foreign business dealings. Notably, during the House Oversight Committee’s last public hearing in September, witnesses said lawmakers lacked the proof needed to impeach Biden.

