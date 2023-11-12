Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent and AEI's Norm Ornstein join Ali Velshi to discuss Speaker Mike Johnson’s newly-unveiled stopgap funding plan which would extend spending for some agencies to mid-January and others to early February, and excludes aid to Ukraine and Israel. With five days left for Congress to avert a government shutdown, both Republicans and Democrats have pushed back against the bill, making its passage seem extremely unlikely. “The lunatic fringe is dominating this process and that’s why we’re very unlikely to avoid a shutdown,” Ornstein says. “You have members hell-bent on bringing this government down and bringing chaos upon us… The Speaker comes from this lunatic fringe of the party and that’s part of the problem.”

