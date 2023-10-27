Mike Johnson Suddenly Has Amnesia About His History of Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Fox News

In the past, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) has had a lot to say about the issue of LGBTQ+ rights. While working for the Alliance Defending Freedom, Johnson went on record as saying that “inherently unnatural” same-sex relationships mark “the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy” and could lead to people marrying their pets. Now, however, he’s having trouble recalling those same strong feelings. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, the newly elected House Speaker made a valiant attempt to smooth over any feathers he might have ruffled. “Some of these comments were 15 years ago,” he said. “I don’t even remember some of them.” Though acting in his capacity as a “religious liberty defense lawyer” for the ADF at the time of the remarks, Johnson insisted that today he’s both a “Bible-believing Christian” and “a rule of law guy” who “[respects] the rule of law.” What’s more, he added, “I genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices.”

Asked about his past comments suggesting that homosexuality should be criminalized, Johnson claims "I don't even remember some of them." pic.twitter.com/w5Mofj9BBX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2023

