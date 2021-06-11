  • Oops!
Mike and Karen Pence bought a $1.9 million 7-bedroom home in a ritzy Indiana neighborhood

Eliza Relman
·2 min read
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence attend Joe Biden&#39;s inauguration.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrive at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

  • Mike and Karen Pence purchased a seven-bedroom, $1.9 million house in one of Indiana's most exclusive cities in May, the IndyStar first reported.

  • The 10,300-square-foot home in an upscale neighborhood of Carmel includes a wood-paneled study, a small indoor basketball court, a pond, and an outdoor pool.

  • When the Pences left the White House, they didn't own a home anywhere and likely spent some time living with various friends and family.

Mike and Karen Pence purchased a $1.9 million, seven-bedroom house in one of Indiana's most exclusive cities in May, the IndyStar first reported.

The 10,300-square-foot mansion in Carmel includes a wood-paneled study, a small indoor basketball court, a pond, and an outdoor pool on five acres of land. The house was first listed at $1.8 million on April 1 and the Pences put their offer in later that month, closing the deal in late May.

The former vice president and Indiana governor told supporters on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day in January that he'd promised his wife they would move back to their home state by the summer.

But when the Pences left the White House, they didn't own a home and likely spent some time living with various friends and family, Insider's Tom LoBianco reported in January. In the months since, the Pences have split their time between Northern Virginia and Indiana.

Pence appears to be preparing for a 2024 presidential bid and said earlier this month that he had spoken with former President Donald Trump "many times" since the Capitol riot, despite Trump's repeated attacks on Pence for certifying the 2020 Electoral College count.

But Pence conceded that he doesn't "see eye-to-eye" with Trump on the deadly events of January 6, during which some Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol and called for Pence's hanging. Pence and his family, who were in the Capitol building when rioters breached it, were rushed to safety by Secret Service officers and narrowly missed an encounter with the rioters.

