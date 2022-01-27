Mike Lee taking on added responsibilities as Anderson's new police chief

Jan. 27—ANDERSON — Although Mike Lee has been a member of the Anderson Police Department for almost three decades, he never expected to be the chief.

Lee, 52, a native of Anderson, has been with the department for 28 years next month and has served as crime tech, patrol officer, detective and twice as an assistant chief.

He was named chief after former Chief Jake Brown retired this month.

"Absolutely not," he laughed of becoming police chief. "I did not anticipate this at all. I've been very content with all of my functions at the police department.

"I enjoyed being a patrol officer and detective," Lee said. "The administrative aspect is very different from those types of jobs."

Lee said there is satisfaction in an administrative position of moving the department forward and providing a good service to the community.

"I think Chief Brown had a tremendously positive impact on the department, which had a positive impact on the community," Lee said. "Mayor (Thomas) Broderick has given us the tools to do that.

"Chief Brown left the department in as good a shape as I've seen in my career," he said.

Lee said he didn't anticipate Brown's retirement and along with his family was surprised when the opportunity presented itself.

"Jake discussed with me his plans late last year and told me that he would recommend me for the position and asked if I was interested," he said. "I told him I was interested in the position."

Lee graduated from Highland High School and obtained a degree in criminal justice from Vincennes University.

"I was working for the Lapel Police Department when I went to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 1993," he said.

Unlike many officers and firefighters, Lee had no family members in law enforcement. His mother Mary Jo started Alternatives Inc.

"I did want to be a police officer from the time you can make somewhat of a decision on what kind of career path considering," Lee said. "I had some family, friends that were police officers and really looked up to them and thought it would be a positive impact on the community."

Lee and his wife, Johna, have been married for 31 years. She is the director of Alternatives.

"I married my high school sweetheart. We've been together since our junior year," he said. "She knew I wanted to be a police officer."

His daughter, Katie, is a middle school math teacher at Highland Middle School.

"She never thought of being a police officer," Lee laughed.

Lee understands it's a big responsibility to be the chief and has started thinking about the direction of the department in the future.

"Chief Brown and I have been very focused on updating the department's policies and procedures, some of them not updated since the 1990s," he said.

"I want to expand some of our community policing efforts, take community policing a step further which would involve our patrol officers directly engaging in those activities," Lee said.

As a former president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lee said it helps as chief.

"The FOP president and administrators want the same things," he said. "They want an effective and efficient police department that takes care of the citizens and members."

Lee would tell the community members that the officers are dedicated to their safety, hard-working and they have an extremely difficult job.

"They're there to help," he said. "Ask them to be patient with us, because we're all in this together."

