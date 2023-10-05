Mike Lindell Claims All of His Lawyers Just Quit—Because He Can’t Pay Them

The legal team representing Mike Lindell and his company, MyPillow, implored District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols this week to allow them to ditch both their clients after being stiffed by the bedding magnate for months. “At this time, Defendants are in arrears by millions of dollars,” the lawyers said in a court filing. Lindell confirmed that he is no longer paying his defense in the defamation cases brought against him by Dominion and Smartmatic. “All the lawyers we have for My Pillow and myself in the lawsuits with Dominion and Smartmatic, they just filed in federal court that to drop us as our attornies,” Lindell said in a shaky voice during an interview with Steve Bannon Thursday. “We can’t pay the lawyers, there’s no money left to pay them.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his lawyers have dropped him—after they haven't been paid. pic.twitter.com/9aj4xhucux — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 5, 2023

