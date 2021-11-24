Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Tuesday released a copy of his long-promised Supreme Court complaint to overturn the 2020 presidential election, though it had not actually been filed and it listed the plaintiff as “[insert your state].”

The pillow magnate turned conspiracy theorist has vowed again and again that he would file an election fraud complaint directly to the U.S. Supreme Court that would somehow reinstate Donald Trump as president.

He had predicted this fantastical reinstatement would take place in August, then September and then by the end of the year.

“We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving,” he promised in September. “That’s my promise to the people of this country.”

On Tuesday evening, he published a copy of the complaint on his website, though it appeared to be missing some essential components and he had apparently failed to get any state attorneys general to sign on to it.

“We are in unchartered territory as a Nation. The November 2020 election was stolen,” the complaint begins, before launching into a series of false and debunked allegations about supposed illegal voting in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Pillow magnate Mike Lindell has posted a copy of his long-promised election-overturning Supreme Court complaint on his website and it's missing a few things you commonly find in lawsuits, such as a plaintiff and lawyers. pic.twitter.com/BmWaqyFVfa — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Lindell claimed that he had “tons” of state attorneys general signing on to the complaint, though he refused to name any. He said all of them would sign the complaint together on Nov. 23 before its 9 a.m. filing with the court.

But as 9 a.m. came and went Tuesday, no lawsuit had been filed, and Lindell offered a fresh batch of conspiracy theories to explain away his broken promise.

Nobody had signed because of a pressure campaign orchestrated by Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, he claimed in a livestream Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he blamed coronavirus vaccine mandates, declaring that he had met “many AGs,” but they were too busy “fighting these mandates where kids had to take the vaccine.”

Legal experts and critics offered bemused commentary on the document:

All the more so because #SCOTUS couldn’t hear this nonsense even if it wanted to (which, to be clear, it doesn’t) unless the as-yet-unnamed plaintiff is one of the 50 states. https://t.co/V8YTNkqjuR — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 24, 2021

Anyway, I read Lindell's complaint. tl;dr:



* This is not an actual lawsuit

* The court already said it wouldn't hear this stuff

* It's a huge grab-bag of conspiracies, most of which have been known to be false for an entire year now

* An actual lawyer wrote this



Caveat emptor. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 24, 2021

State of Delusion v. Georgia https://t.co/t8Yx7UVfdT — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 24, 2021

The pillow man’s Georgia section is a grab-bag of false and already disproven claims about the state that should not be taken seriously and should frankly be ridiculed, including somehow that both absentee and electronic voting (the only two kinds) were illegal. https://t.co/NT6LXAK5TVpic.twitter.com/JoHLnC4w8Q — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) November 24, 2021

