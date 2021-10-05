Mike Lindell: Fox News Used Dominion Lawsuit As Excuse To Fire Lou Dobbs

Mike Lindell apparently never met a conspiracy theory he was willing to accept without question. And the latest one being spouted by the MyPillow CEO is a doozy.

Lindell is now suggesting that Fox specifically asked Dominion Voting Systems to sue them for $1.6 billion for one specific reason: to get rid of former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Lindell offered the dubious theory on Steve Bannon’s“Real America’s Voice” podcast Tuesday.

Fox canned Dobbs in Feburary after Smartmatic, another voting system company, filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against the network.

Lindell is convinced that the network asked the voting company to sue them so they could get rid of Dobbs, who was known for his hyperbolic praise of former President Donald Trump.

“I still believe Fox said, ‘Hey, come and sue us quick so we can fire Lou Dobbs,’” Lindell suggested without evidence.

Bannon was taken aback by the accusation.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. You’re going pure conspiracy theory,” Bannon said.

But Lindell was sticking to his guns.

“I think they invited the lawsuit,” Lindell said. “After November 3rd, after they called Arizona early, they didn’t talk about the election. You go back in time and you can’t find them talking about the election. They were too busy talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop after the fact.”

Lindell said, as a result, “nobody could go on Fox anymore and talk about the 2020 election. It’s a good excuse for Fox.”

Mike Lindell's latest conspiracy theory is Fox News asked for Dominion's lawsuit so they could fire Lou Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/0ryqF1gnXc — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) October 5, 2021

HuffPost reached out to Fox News for comment but no one immediately responded.

However, it should be noted that Lindell has made all sorts of crazy allegations about the elections and few ― if any ― have turned out to be true:

Last month, Lindell predicted that the Supreme Court would look at his election fraud evidence by November ― which, so far, hasn’t happened.

In August, he said that Trump would be reinstated by end of the year despite nothing in the Constitution that allows this to happen.

In July, he falsely claimed that once Joe Biden and Kamala Harris heard his evidence, they would voluntarily resign so that Trump could return to the White House ― even though there is nothing in the Constitution that allows this to happen.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

