Mike Lindell Fumes Over Cancel Culture After Walmart Drops MyPillow

Mike Lindell accused Walmart of canceling him after the retail giant removed MyPillow products from its shelves.

Lindell, the MyPillow founder and a loud supporter of Donald Trump who backs his election lies and got sued for it, said he told a Walmart executive: “You guys are just canceling us.” The far-right conspiracy theorist was told his pillows were no longer rated high enough, The Daily Beast reported on Thursday.

Lindell told the outlet the executive smirked at him, prompting the bedding mogul to slam his laptop shut and basically end the meeting. He blamed “cancel culture” for Walmart’s decision.

Lindell, who recently caused a stir in Wyoming by declaring that state’s 2020 results rigged despite a landslide victory for Trump there, told Steve Bannon in a livestream that Walmart’s exclusion will result in a ”$10 million hit” for his Minnesota-based bedding company, The Hill reported.

Walmart told The Hill that while it no longer stocks Lindell’s goods in brick-and-mortar stores, “MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com.”

Other retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and Kohl’s, quit selling MyPillow products in January 2021 following the Capitol riot.

