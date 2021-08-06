Mike Lindell Gets Fact-Checked Right To His Face, Proposes A Hug

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election conspiracy theories got debunked right to his face during an at-times wild interview with CNN’s Drew Griffin that aired Thursday.

Lindell, one of the highest-profile peddlers of ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, attempted to convince Griffin his baseless claims that Trump actually beat President Joe Biden last year were true.

But Griffin, citing cyber experts who’d analyzed Lindell’s alleged evidence for CNN, told him straight:

He had “proof of nothing.”

“I don’t think you really understand how votes are cast, collected and tabulated in this country,” Griffin said at another point.

Lindell repeatedly shouted at Griffin that Trump won.

He also suggested a hug with the reporter, before later shouting at him again.

Griffin told Lindell he could literally make anything up and said he “could be the victim of a scam here.”

Lindell, who last month pulled ads from Fox News after it refused to air one of his conspiracy theory-filled promos, then begged Griffin to trust him.

“I’m not convinced he knows how voting works,” Griffin told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper afterward.

Watch the interview here:

MyPillow's CEO keeps pushing false claims about the 2020 election.



"No matter who says there was no widespread fraud in the election... Mike Lindell's conclusion is the same -- they are all wrong," reports @DrewGriffinCNN. pic.twitter.com/NDHZY0BqL6 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 6, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

