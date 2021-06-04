Mike Lindell planned to take his e-commerce site MyStore public - but his legal battle against Dominion prevented that, he said in a new lawsuit

Former President Trump listens as Mike Lindell speaks during a daily COVID briefing last year. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Lindell said that Dominion "interfered" with plans to take his e-commerce site MyStore public.

It sells goods ranging from patriotic books and medical products to a life-size Lindell cutout.

Lindell has been in a legal battle with Dominion since it sued him for $1.3 billion in February.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Dominion Voting Systems' legal battle with Mike Lindell stopped him from taking his e-commerce site public via an initial public offering (IPO), he said in a lawsuit Thursday.

Lindell's Amazon-rival MyStore sells an eclectic range of goods including patriotic books, medical products, and a pet-stain remover called "WoofPurrfect."

The store, which has been live for months, also sells Lindell merchandise including his autobiography, a bobblehead, and a $40 life-size cut-out of the MyPillow CEO.

"The Dominion lawfare campaign against Lindell has interfered with plans to take Lindell's on-line store, MyStore, public in an initial public offering," Thursday's lawsuit said, without elaborating.

Dominion did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read more: The MyPillow guy says God helped him beat a crack addiction to build a multimillion-dollar empire. Now his religious devotion to Trump threatens to bring it all crashing down.

Lindell is in a legal battle with the voting-technology company after he spread debunked claims that it "flipped" votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion sued Lindell in February for $1.3 billion. Lindell then countersued and filed a separate lawsuit from MyPillow in April for $1.6 billion, claiming Dominion was trying to stifle free speech.

Lindell then filed another separate lawsuit against both Dominion and fellow voting-machine company Smartmatic Thursday, outlining his conspiracy theory positing that their machines enabled voter fraud.

The lawsuit claimed that Dominion and Smartmatic engaged in a "conspiracy and enterprise to harm [Lindell]."

Story continues

His lawyers said the "cancel culture" the two companies created caused Lindell both financial and reputational damage, and is set to cost him more than $2 billion. This figure includes the hundreds of thousands of dollars he has already spent defending himself against Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit, the new filing said.

It's unclear why Dominion's lawsuit against Lindell made him pause MyStore's IPO. He previously told Insider that MyPillow would lose millions in revenues after retailers pulled ties with the brand over his election fraud claims, but that direct-to-consumer sales, aided by radio and podcast infomercials, could plug the gap. Marketing analysts also told Insider that bad press around Lindell may ultimately boost business for MyPillow.

Lindell also said he spent millions of dollars setting up his website Frank Speech, which he said was four years in the making. He largely uses the site to spread debunked voter-fraud conspiracy theories alongside misinformation about COVID-19, with one article calling vaccines "a deadly depopulation bioweapon."

Read the original article on Business Insider