Mike Lindell pulls MyPillow ads from Fox News

Jeremy Beaman
·2 min read
In this article:
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he directed the removal of his company's advertisements from Fox News programming after the network declined to run one of his commercials.

The ad he sought to have aired promotes his cyber symposium event that will discuss the 2020 election. Lindell has repeatedly asserted the election was fraudulent, claiming Dominion Voting Systems machines were manipulated to steal votes from former President Donald Trump. Election officials and the company have rejected the claims.

Lindell asserted the commercial would not discuss claims of election fraud, according to the Wall Street Journal, but he has said the event will prove election fraud. Lindell also offered to award $5 million to any person attending the event who can disprove data he claims demonstrate election fraud.

MY PILLOW CEO MIKE LINDELL STORMS AWAY FROM INTERVIEW WITH DAILY SHOW CORRESPONDENT

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” the network said of Lindell's decision.

Fox News didn't say whether it declined Lindell's symposium ad, but the two have had a storied year regarding the 2020 election. Lindell and Fox News have both been sued by Dominion Voting Systems.

In Lindell's case, the company sued him for over $1 billion in damages in February, claiming he "maliciously spread false claims" about its operations during the election. Lindell subsequently filed his own lawsuit against the company.

Dominion also sued Fox News in March, saying the company “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process." Fox moved to dismiss the lawsuit in May.

The ad pull could hit Fox News where it hurts, as MyPillow shells out a lot of cash for ads on the network. The company spent nearly $50 million on Fox programming in 2020 and has spent $19 million already this year for ad time on the network, according to Lindell.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Fox News for further comment.

