Mike Lindell says his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Dean
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
mike lindell trump
Mike Lindell with then-President Donald Trump at the White House in March 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • Mike Lindell said his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion.

  • Dominion had filed an earlier $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell over his voter-fraud conspiracy theories.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

MyPillow is suing Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion, its CEO Mike Lindell said Monday.

The suit appears to be a counterattack after Dominion filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against both the company and Lindell in February.

MyPillow has now sued Dominion for $1.6 billion, Lindell announced in a livestream on his social-media site Frank on Monday.

"This is all about the first amendment rights and free speech," Lindell said.

Frank Mike Lindell
Mike Lindell during a livestreamed launch of his social-media site, Frank, on April 19, 2021. Frank

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the suit makes a distinction between MyPillow and Lindell, arguing that the CEO was speaking on his own behalf when alleging election fraud.

Insider was not immediately able to locate documents to verify details of the suit.

Lindell, a major GOP donor, is a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump and has repeatedly supported his claims challenging the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell spread the conspiracy theory claiming that Dominion Voting Systems developed technology to switch votes from Trump to President Joe Biden. The theory has been thoroughly debunked.

Per the Journal, MyPillow in the lawsuit said "in making these statements, Lindell spoke for himself, not MyPillow," the suit says. "MyPillow has not engaged in discussion about the 2020 election."

Alan Dershowitz, Lindell's lawyer for the case, discussed the lawsuit alongside Lindell during the livestream on Monday.

"I've been defending the first amendment for 60 years, and I'm not going to stop now," Dershowitz said.

Dominion Legal Counsel Stephen Shackelford, a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP, told Insider: "This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion."

Dominion sued Lindell, Powell, Giuliani, and Fox News

On February 22, Dominion filed a defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after filing similar ones against pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Fox News.

Dominion's lawsuit accused Lindell of repeatedly making false allegations while knowing there was no credible evidence to support his claims.

As well as rallies, interviews, and a two-hour movie, Lindell used his social-media profiles to spread his baseless claims of voter fraud, and that Dominion built its machines "to cheat."

Lindell previously told Insider that Dominion had "zero, zero, zero" chance of winning. The lawsuits were part of cancel culture's attempts at silencing voices, he said.

"I looked at it as a great day for America when they sued me," Lindell added. "I can put the evidence for the whole world to see, and it'll be public record, and the media will quit trying to suppress it."

More than 20 retailers have severed ties with MyPillow

In its lawsuit, Dominion claimed Lindell used the claims as a way to ramp up his pillow sales, advertising on far-right media outlets that parroted his claims and sponsoring a bus tour that sought to overturn the election results.

But Lindell's lawsuit said that Dominion has caused "grave harm" to MyPillow "as a result of Dominion's suppression of speech and attacks on the Company, per The Wall Street Journal.

Retailers have scrambled to cut ties with the brand following the insurrection and Lindell's insistence that the election result was fraudulent.

More than 20 retailers, including Bed Bath and Beyond, Sam's Club, Kohl's, and most recently Costco, have stopped selling MyPillow's products.

Some of the companies cited poor sales, but Lindell blamed it on "cancel culture" and said that people saying they would boycott the brand were "bots and trolls."

Lindell told Insider that lost retailer revenue would cost the company around $65 million this year.

But Lindell said during his livestream Monday that this wasn't the main reason for his lawsuit.

"It's not about the money, it's about our first amendment rights," he said.

Twitter also banned Mike Lindell for sharing voter-fraud conspiracy theories on the site. It then suspended MyPillow's account, too, after Lindell used it to evade his personal ban and accused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of being "tied into the election fraud."

Lindell said in mid-March that he hadn't been back to his home in Minnesota for two months, instead moving between "undisclosed locations," and no longer attends in-person events because he fears for his safety.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump is desperate to get credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, but his political heartlands are reluctant to actually take them

    Counties that supported Trump in 2020 have more vaccine-hesitant people, even though Trump has aggresively argued that the vaccines are his doing.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeal over pickup seized at border

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Kentucky man whose pickup truck was seized at the Mexican border and held by the federal government for more than two years. The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower-court ruling against the man, Gerardo Serrano. Serrano was crossing the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on his way to visit relatives in 2015 when federal border agents searched and then took possession of his Ford F-250 pickup.

  • Rep. Steve Stivers, former chair of top Republican committee, to leave Congress early

    Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), former chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, announced Monday that he will be retiring from Congress on May 16 to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.Why it matters: Stivers' resignation will add breathing room to the Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House and create a special election in Ohio's Republican-leaning 15th congressional district.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Stivers raised $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and was reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate in Ohio.What he's saying: "For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District," Stivers, who has served in Congress since 2011, wrote in a tweet."Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order.""I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that," he added. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle named national chair of Eric Greitens' Senate campaign

    Former Trump adviser and media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was named national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday.Driving the news: Greitens resigned from his post as governor in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual misconduct. An ethics panel cleared Greitens of wrongdoing in 2022, and he's since framed himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe's running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has announced that he will retire in 2022. Former President Trump won Missouri in the 2020 election by 15.4%.What he's saying: "I am honored to have Kimberly’s support. Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump," Greitens wrote in a press release."With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our national chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian."Go deeper: Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens runs for Senate after never-ending campaignMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • McCarthy Calls on Pelosi to Take Action against Waters for ‘Inciting Violence’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action against Representative Maxine Water (D., Calif.), whom he has accused of “inciting violence” in Minneapolis with inflammatory rhetoric. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021 On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) said Sunday that she would introduce a resolution to expel Waters from Congress over her remarks. “As a sitting United States Congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty,” Greene said. “This is also an abuse of power.”

  • Report: China, Russia fueling QAnon conspiracy theories

    Foreign-based actors, principally in China and Russia, are helping fuel a movement that has become a mounting domestic terrorism threat, according to a report provided to Yahoo News.

  • About a dozen OAN employees have quit in recent months as some staffers don't believe the stories run on air, report says

    The New York Times reported that several employees had left the network in recent months following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • Oregon town on Idaho border experiencing fairly predictable marijuana sales boom

    When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018. Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho. Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year. "Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

  • Tire slasher leaves severed finger in Arizona woman's driveway

    An Arizona woman called the police after she found a Halloween-like sight in her driveway. "I literally have been laughing all day because if I don't, I might cry," Francesca Wikoff told Maricopa-based news channel KCTV5. While photos taken at the crime scene were blurred by police officers before being released to the media, we can tell the slasher left a good chunk of a finger in Wikoff's driveway.

  • As Biden approaches 100th day in office, Republicans admit difficulties in attacking his agenda

    Biden has been unrelenting in his view that now is the time for bold change in America, and so far, Republicans have largely been unable to stop him.

  • Surprising to Nobody Black, Kyle Rittenhouse Receives Donations From Cops and Public Officials, According to Data Breach

    At this point, even saying it is just beating a dead white nationalist horse, but: There are two Americas.

  • Russia's unlucky aircraft carrier is getting ready for its return to action

    Admiral Kuznetsov is seen more as a spectacle than a genuine threat, but Moscow is determined to hold on to it.

  • ‘The more we talk about it, the more we’re validating the symptoms’: What we know about COVID vaccine side effects in women

    'Many drugs on the market today are based on dosages that were measured against the male body and then stated to be effective for everybody.'

  • Biden Choice for Justice Dept.'s No. 2 Is Seen as a Consensus Builder

    WASHINGTON — Lisa Monaco was President Barack Obama’s top counterterrorism adviser when she was handed an intractable problem: Fix the administration’s ineffective response to the kidnappings of Americans by Islamic State group fighters, which had prompted outcries from victims’ families, without changing the government’s refusal to make concessions to terrorists. Monaco quickly instituted a change, according to Matthew Olsen, a former director of the National Counterterrorism Center. She mandated that the families, who had been kept in the dark about the government’s restrictions and had even faced threats of prosecution should they pay ransoms themselves, be brought into the fold. Most had lost faith in the government, and she sought them out to ensure that a new hostage policy was fair and credible. “For the administration to realize it was not handling this right was a lot to Lisa’s credit,” said Diane Foley, whose son James Foley was the first American to be beheaded by the Islamic State in 2014. After Monaco’s team completed its review, the administration adopted a policy that included advising families of all their options and refraining from threats of prosecution. Obama acknowledged that the government should have treated them as “trusted partners.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now Monaco, 53, a veteran of national security roles, is poised to become the deputy attorney general — the Justice Department’s No. 2 official — where her ability to broker consensus on politically charged issues will quickly be tested. Among other matters, she is expected to be a key player in the Biden administration’s push to combat domestic extremism, embodied most publicly in the Justice Department’s investigation into the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6 by a pro-Donald Trump mob. Her experience with cyberissues will help give her office an influential voice as the Biden administration confronts threats from countries like Russia, which it penalized Thursday for hacking U.S. government agencies and companies and for interfering in the 2020 presidential election. Monaco will also work closely with Attorney General Merrick Garland to rebuild trust in the Justice Department after it became a target of Trump and his allies. Her resume makes her uniquely suited to tackle the department’s biggest issues, which include not only domestic extremism but also foreign cyberattacks, a sensitive investigation into Biden’s son and an open special inquiry into the roots of the Russia investigation. Monaco is also known for being careful to build support for her views. “Good ideas die all the time because people don’t go to the right congressman or Cabinet secretary and get buy-in,” said Ken Wainstein, who was Monaco’s predecessor as head of the Justice Department’s national security division. “That’s the kind of thing that Lisa is masterful at.” The Senate Judiciary Committee voiced unanimous support for her nomination last month, and a bipartisan coalition of senators is expected to confirm her in the coming days. The riot investigation is a major undertaking that will be part of Monaco’s purview, should she be confirmed. “After 9/11, a key challenge for FBI and Justice Department was protecting the country from foreign and foreign-influenced attackers while respecting privacy, civil rights and civil liberties,” said Jessie Liu, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and a former U.S. attorney in Washington. She worked briefly with Monaco when they were both prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. “Today, they face a similar challenge as the department seeks to counter violent domestic extremism.” Investigators and prosecutors quickly charged more people after the Capitol breach than in any other investigation in department history, but they sometimes disagreed on aspects of the inquiry, including whether to approach the attack as a straightforward criminal investigation or a national security intelligence operation, what to do about pleas and how aggressively to charge rioters, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Monaco will not only referee internal disputes; she will also weigh in on consequential and potentially politically fraught decisions, like whether to charge rioters with sedition. Republicans could criticize such a charge as a way to target Trump’s supporters. Democrats, who often refer to the rioters as insurrectionists and domestic terrorists, could be angered if no sedition case is brought. Amplifying pressures on the department, Senate committees have held public hearings on the security failures leading up to the attack, and House Democrats have requested related intelligence from federal agencies and local law enforcement. A native of the Boston suburbs, Monaco graduated from Harvard University and the University of Chicago Law School before serving as counsel to Janet Reno, then the attorney general. She worked as a federal prosecutor in Washington and joined the Enron task force, helping lead the prosecution of five former Enron executives. The Enron case fast-tracked her career. In 2006, she worked as counselor and then chief of staff to the FBI director at the time, Robert Mueller. In 2011, she became head of the Justice Department’s national security division. Two years later, she went to the White House to serve as Obama’s top homeland security adviser, where she coordinated the administration’s response to threats like the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the mass shooting in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which was deemed an act of domestic terrorism. Monaco always had a knack for anticipating the next big threat, former colleagues said. During her time leading the department’s national security division, she initiated its effort to go after Chinese cyberthreats. That ultimately led to the 2014 indictment of five members of China’s People Liberation Army on charges of stealing proprietary information from U.S. Steel and other companies, in a case that has helped the government push back on China’s efforts to use stolen trade secrets and academic research to bolster its global standing. “We should be calling out and imposing costs against these malicious cyberactors,” Monaco said at a conference in 2018, noting that hackers in Iran, North Korea and Russia had taken aim at U.S. companies. “The Trump administration has basically kept that philosophy but accelerated it, and rightly so.” Monaco had ample opportunity to learn about navigating bureaucracy under Mueller, who faced pressure to prevent a major terrorist attack and to break up the FBI as the government’s failures leading up to the Sept. 11 attacks were revealed. Instead, he transformed it into an agency that served two missions: both its traditional role of investigating crimes and an intelligence-gathering function working with the intelligence community to thwart any attacks. “She was directly involved in the development and mobilization of every FBI initiative, ensuring that the bureau coordinated and integrated that work with the rest of the government, getting buy-in from main Justice and, when necessary, the White House and lawmakers,” Wainstein said. Monaco has a reputation for working and preparing relentlessly. She is even-tempered and exhibits a quiet, firm confidence, even under pressure, friends and former colleagues said. She does not raise her voice. Friends called her funny and warm and self-deprecating in the face of praise. When a fellow department alumnus took note of her remarkable career, she replied, “I’ve been very, very lucky.” As Obama’s homeland security adviser, she presided over decisions with difficult operational, policy and legal dimensions, and they often involved military action. A disagreement or a provocative question could derail hours of work, and it could be hard to get people back on track, former colleagues said. “She was a lawyer at a table with military leaders. She had to earn their respect and lead them toward the conclusion that was consistent with what the president wanted from the process,” Olsen said. “She was able to pull that off time and time again.” “Her trial lawyer experience in D.C. superior court likely served her well,” Olsen said. “Not everything will go as planned. Your police officer won’t show up to testify, and you have to keep a poker face before the jury.” You manage your way through that “by keeping calm and appealing to people’s better natures. I’ve seen her do that in the Situation Room” at the White House, Olsen added. In 2013, the Boston Marathon bombing tested her skills and resolve. The attack happened in Monaco’s hometown as her brother stood among the crowd, cheering on the runners. Her knowledge of domestic extremism and the workings of the government, her work ethic and her ability to corral colleagues were crucial to helping the Obama administration respond, Olsen said. Reflecting on the Boston Marathon bombing, Sept. 11 and other national security challenges, Monaco warned in 2016 that “the terrorist threat has evolved, and it’s done so dramatically.” “It is broader, more diffuse and less predictable than at any time since 9/11,” she said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. “Terrorism today is increasingly defined by small cells or lone actors, sometimes with little or no direct contact with terrorist organizations. Those people have succumbed to violent extremism.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers to leave Congress next month

    The Republican lawmaker's early departure will leave a second House vacancy in Ohio’s congressional delegation.

  • World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

    The world has the means to bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging a fair and equitable sharing of global resources. But global climate change activist Greta Thunberg, joining the daily WHO news briefing from Sweden as a guest, took a swipe at "vaccine nationalism" and said it was unethical that rich countries were prioritising their younger citizens for vaccination ahead of vulnerable groups in developing countries. "We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

  • Teacher raises thousands in COVID relief for Connecticut town — gets $16,000 tax bill

    He raised more than $40,000 for his community through Facebook fundraisers.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • U.S. Supreme Court brings end to another Republican election challenge

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to another lawsuit related to the Nov. 3 presidential election filed by a Republican former congressional candidate who had challenged the extension of Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots. Bognet, who lost his race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to Democratic rival Matt Cartwright, and the voters had filed the suit before the election, challenging a Sept. 17 ruling by Pennsylvania's top court ordering officials to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later.