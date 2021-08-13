Mike Lindell suspects 'setup' by man who sought photo at South Dakota hotel near cyber symposium

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell described the alleged assault he says took place at his hotel Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he is hosting a cyber symposium on 2020 election fraud claims this week.

Two men approached to take a photo, and after one was taken, a third man "came up out of nowhere" to also ask for a photo, Lindell told Flashpoint, a conservative talk show.

"He put his arm around," Lindell said, gesturing to his side, adding that something had been stuck there. "It was so much pressure, I just knew if I did anything, there was something more coming. And he jammed it in where it was just piercing pain."

Lindell said he doubled over with pain but was able to make it up to his hotel room.

"I think it was a setup," he added, suggesting if he had fought back, somebody would have caught the altercation on camera.

On Thursday, Lindell told attendees of his cyber symposium he had been "physically attacked" at his hotel the night before.

"I’m OK. It hurts a little bit," Lindell said. "I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department would not confirm whether Lindell was the victim of an alleged crime but did tell the Washington Examiner of a report filed Thursday morning matching the basic description of Lindell's claim.

"Due to Marsy's Law, we're not able to identify victims of crimes," Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens told the Washington Examiner on Thursday when asked for confirmation on the alleged incident.

"This morning, there was a report of an individual assaulted inside a hotel room last night around 11:30 p.m.," Clemens added. "The investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made at this time."

Clemens said the alleged incident occurred at a hotel on Russell Street and West Avenue.

Lindell's symposium venue was the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building, located on the same intersection. Additionally, the Sheraton Sioux Falls & Convention Center is located on the opposite side of the same intersection.

